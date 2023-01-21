FAIRBANK — A week was all it took.
And the decision was simple.
Wapsie Valley’s Mason Harter attended multiple football camps, including ones run by Division I programs Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa State. He held a preferred walk-on opportunity in Ames, and offers from NAIA programs Peru State and William Penn.
But a visit to Division II Upper Iowa University in Fayette was all Harter needed to know he was home.
“I have (chosen) to continue my football and academic career at Upper Iowa University,” Harter put out on social media Wednesday night. “I would like to thank my family, especially my brothers Peyton and Carson. My coaches and teammates. The Wapsie Valley family. Lastly, the Upper Iowa coaching staff for believing in me. #feathersup.”
Harter noted Friday prior to a basketball doubleheader the Peacock staff and team “felt like family.”
Upper Iowa’s campus is 32 miles from the Harter household.
Harter nonchalantly told his parents, then let the coaching staff know. Signing day is Feb. 1.
“It’s closer to home and it felt like family. Felt like home up there,” he said.
Harter was named to the Iowa Press Sportswriters Association first team as a defensive end and the Class A District 3 lineman of the year after compiling 47.5 tackles, with 33 solo and 13 for loss. He garnered a team-best six sacks, a team-best four fumble recoveries and one touchdown.
He was named to the IPSWA second team and first-team 3-A in 2021 after accumulating 57.5 tackles, with 43 solo and 16 for loss, eight sacks, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Yet he plans on playing tight end.
“They asked me what I wanted to play. I said tight end,” Harter smiled. “More fun.”
The 6-foot-7, 210-pounder has expressed an affinity for that side of the football before.
“Offense. You can get the ball and run through people, run them over,” he said in December of his favorite side. “I like catching the ball, and stiff-arming people. Scoring, too.”
As a two-year tight end for Duane Foster, Harter collected 33 receptions for 322 yards (9,75 yards per catch) and three touchdowns, all as a senior.