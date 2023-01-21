Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Mason Harter

Wapsie Valley’s Mason Harter.

 File photo

FAIRBANK — A week was all it took.

And the decision was simple.

Tags

Trending Food Videos