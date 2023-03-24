Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Three words.
Optimism. Sarcasm. Unity.
Three more words.
The first three words are a medical term. The technical term of a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
The second word group is how Andy Harter, who suffers from ALS, and his family have chosen to deal with the first three words.
There are bad days: Andy’s spouse, Jennifer, noted she and Andy have a “cry day” about once a week or once every couple of weeks. But the family, both immediate and extended to the Wapsie Valley community, has resolved to fight this up-to-now incurable disease akin to how all of them, from sons Mason Harter, Chase Crawford and Peyton Crawford to Andy and Jeni, faced opposition on the field of competition as athletes — as part of a team.
“I feel like we’ve been more prepared for this moment because we’ve all been through sports,” Jeni said. “I never thought about that until (the analogy was made). Adversity, going against a common opponent, people think you can’t make it through (the game).”
“It’s been overwhelming. I’m very appreciative, but I hate it,” Andy said. “I hate being the center of attention. I’d much rather give than get, let’s put it that way.
“I’m beyond lucky when it comes to that, I’d say.”
French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot discovered ALS in 1869. While ALS can affect anyone, anywhere, at any time, there are two different ways cases are categorized. For about 90 percent of all cases, there’s no known family history of the disease or presence of a genetic mutation linked to ALS. For 5-10 percent of all cases, there’s a known family history of the disease. This is often called familial ALS.
Andy was a referee for a junior high girls’ basketball game in January 2022, and something “didn’t feel right” with his right leg. It felt like he pulled a calf muscle.
Nearly a month later, the same thing happened — this time, the pain was so great he barely finished the game.
“I’m ever the optimist, so I thought ‘Whatever it is, it’ll go away,’” he recalled.
“The first night, I looked at it, and the muscle was contracting like crazy. You could see everything.
“The next day I had it wrapped with so much Icy Hot you could probably smell me two counties away.”
A March trip to the 2022 Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas produced another ‘huh’ moment.
In town to watch Fairbank native and then-New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans’ team, Andy had to consistently concentrate on lifting a couple toes in his foot as the family walked places.
A doctor sent him to physical therapy, which did nothing. There was an MRI and consultation, because maybe it was a back-related issue. Outside thoughts turned to sclerosis-related issues, either ALS or multiple sclerosis. But they were fleeting, noted Jeni and Peyton.
“Many different times,” said Crawford, “it was an up-and-down roller-coaster because it was like, ‘Oh, it’s just a pulled muscle or some motor-neuron something …”
“That could just affect his leg,” Jeni finishes.
Andy started testing his dexterity and motor skills daily, sometimes in the middle of one of his Waterloo Hoover middle school classes. Students would question him, and he’d respond by being Andy — telling them, sarcastically, to mind their business.
Then came a Mayo Clinic visit in June 2022, and the first meeting with a neurologist. Even then, theories kept floating. COVID-related, muscle issues, even cancer.
“Who cheers for cancer?” Andy said dryly. “This guy.”
An MRI and electromyography (EMG) test, which measures muscle response — or electrical activity in response to a nerve’s stimulation of the muscle — were performed in July.
An EMG is a baseline for beginning to diagnose ALS, per Jeni. The only current way to confirm ALS is comparing one EMG to another one — three months or so later. The general reason the tests are spaced out is a gap in the testing procedure. Though ALS was discovered before the 20th century, it wasn’t truly brought into the American lexicon until the 1940s, after Major League Baseball player Lou Gehrig was diagnosed with it.
Terms such as ‘Neurofilament-like chains,’ ‘SOD-1 gene mutation,’ ‘motor neuron disease’ were bandied about by the doctors.
The Harter family also had a discussion.
“I have to look at things as a realist. Andy’s the optimist, he calls me a pessimist,” Jeni said. “But I say I’m a realist. I had to have in my mind that it was ALS, so if they told us differently, I would be absolutely elated. And if they told me it was ALS, I’d be prepared.”
Added Crawford, “At first, we expected the worst. But we just hoped to hear something to get closure. It was an emotional rollercoaster, ‘Just tell us the news.’”
Andy finally came around while the family drove to a funeral in mid-June.
“He pulls over, by this park, and said, ‘We’re all getting out,’” Jeni recalled “And we’re like, ‘What are you doing?’”
Added Crawford: “We stopped at the park, and he sat us all down. He was like, ‘Well, I think it’s ALS. You guys need to take care of your mother. I’m so proud of all of you.’”
“I figured I’d just rip the Band-Aid off, more or less,” Andy said.
“Amyotrophic” comes from the Greek language. “A” means no. “Myo” refers to muscle. “Trophic” means nourishment. So, amyotrophic means “no muscle nourishment,” and when a muscle has no nourishment, it atrophies, or wastes away.
On July 18, Andy’s father, Mike, died in a car accident. The family worked through that while Andy exhibited a slight worsening of symptoms. He took weekly immunotherapy infusions, put on a walking boot at Mike’s funeral and advanced to a walking cane by the end of August.
Then came diagnosis day: Oct. 25, 2022.
Back at the Mayo Clinic.
A second EMG.
The confirmation.
“At least we finally knew,” Crawford said. “You don’t think about it until it affects you. Remember the ice bucket challenge? We all participated in it when it was big, but you don’t think of anything beyond that.
“It’s whatever you make of it, I guess,” he added of the confirmation. “It’s part of the emotional rollercoaster. You do what you have to. If you don’t, who else will?”
“I had prepared myself before that,” Jeni said. “Do we have crying episodes once a month? Probably. But we move on. What are you going to do? There is no other option.”
Two days later, Andy had a walker. Mid-November, a brace was added. Mid-December, it was a manual wheelchair. Early January, 2023, Andy moved to his current electric wheelchair. All the while, medical procedures and plans were made.
The Harters go to the Mayo Clinic every 28 days for an injection into Andy’s spinal cord. He drinks a medicine twice a day at room temperature.
“He’ll tell what it tastes like,” Jeni said. “I don’t even know what it — I’ve tried a sip, and its Gd-awful.”
Crawford chimes in: “You’re from Chicago. You’ve had Jeppson’s Malört (whiskey), right? Yeah. That’s the only thing I can half-ass relate to this medicine’s taste.”
Andy coats his tongue with honey and then drinks.
Injections. Medicine. Supposedly helpful. But everyone noted it gives Andy agency over the three letters.
“It’s supposed to add life by a couple weeks, or a month,” Jeni said softly. “It makes him feel like he’s doing something to help it.”
“Lateral” identifies the areas in a person’s spinal cord where portions of the nerve cells that signal and control the muscles are located. As this area degenerates, it leads to scarring or hardening (“sclerosis”) in the region.
Motor neurons reach from the brain to the spinal cord and from the spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body. The progressive degeneration of the motor neurons in ALS eventually leads to their demise.
Nine months, or 10, from the first Mayo Clinic visit until today.
“It’s very Fresh Prince — life got flip-turned upside-down,” Andy said. “I deal with it by being a smart ass. I even told that to one of the social workers, but she had no sense of humor.
“It’s the only way I know how to deal with it. Either that or feel sorry for yourself. I don’t have that kind of time — I mean, I still do sometimes. But I don’t.”
Sarcasm extends beyond the father.
“Mason doesn’t ask any questions,” Jeni said as Mason lifts his head up at the sound of his name. “But that’s the way Mason is. Mason has his dad’s personality, and …”
“I just make jokes all the time about it,” Mason finishes. “Battle through it.”
“He plays the Ed Sheeran song, you know, ‘When your legs don’t work like they used to before,’” Andy smiles after reciting the first line of Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud.’
“He plays it a lot. I get a lot of GIFs of people in wheelchairs from him, doing weird things or falling.”
Mason grins. Everyone copes how they must.
“He’s honestly been a rock star. I will say that,” Andy added.
Mason and Peyton do a lot of heavy lifting — literally.
Pick up Andy. Put down Andy. Carry Andy piggyback. Help Andy out of the car. Help Andy into the car. Help him into a chair. Help him onto the toilet. Help him into the shower.
“That’s crazy. Just the inability to care for himself, less than three months,” Crawford said. “You look at the progression, and it’s amplified, and it’s crazy.”
Goodbye, driver’s license. That was a Christmas — well, not present.
Hello, new one-level house being built with full wheelchair accessibility.
Hello bucket list. (Andy: “I don’t want a bucket list.” Madison Crawford, Peyton’s wife: “You’re making a bucket list.”)
Proactivity. The wheelchair and its upgrade were obtained before it was necessary. The new house, still being worked on, was started earlier than warranted.
Andy works on voice banking a couple hours a day, so when the time comes that he needs a computer to speak, it does so in his sounds, his tones, his voice.
The fundraisers, including today’s at the high school, have popped up everywhere: In Sigourney, their old stomping ground. At fall and winter road games for the Warriors.
Others in the community, or region, or section of the state, have reached out.
“Just the amount of people who have come out or have written us privately, they’ve had someone in their family who has died of ALS, or who they are caring for with ALS, is crazy,” Jeni said. “It’s supposed to be a rare disease.”
The Team Gleason foundation, named after the former NFL player who has now joined Lou Gehrig as eponymous symbols of ALS treatment, helped the family obtain Andy’s current wheelchair.
Harter had to retire as an educator but was an assistant coach for his son’s final basketball season and is an assistant track coach.
There have been several get-togethers with longtime friends and old schoolmates. Family trips were a regular occurrence, but others are being planned to take advantage of what time remains.
The situation has reinforced the notions of empathy and resilience. Frustration crops up, but anger is not a feeling the family wants to hold on to.
“What’s it going to do for you?” Andy said. “I do get angry sometimes when I can’t do simple stuff. Mundane things. I’ll take people waiting on me, but I don’t like it.”
He’s prideful. But he’s also understanding.
“I definitely went through my, what is it, 12 stages or whatever,” Andy said. “But I’m not going to — I’d rather take it than anyone else in the family, I suppose. Take one for the team.
“I’ve never gone into a game thinking I’m going to lose. Don’t plan on losing this one without fighting.”