It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on a Monday-Friday schedule.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The senior averaged 21.7 points, 17 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and four assists as the Warriors went 3-0. It included a 36-point, 24-rebound, six-block performance against AGWSR.
Conall Sauser, Oelwein: The sophomore scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 63-59 victory.
Andrew Westpfahl, WV: The senior averaged 12 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Isabelle Elliott, Sumner- Fredericksburg: The junior averaged 21.5 points, 13 rebounds and one block as the Cougars went 1-1.
Grace Mullihan, WV: The freshman averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 steals as the Warriors went 1-2.
senior scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 49-43 victory.
Alexis Cahoy, S-F: The senior averaged a 288.5 as the Cougars went 2-0 in December.
Grant Henderson, S-F: The junior 182-pounder went 6-1 during the week, including a runner-up tournament finish.
Derek Hilsenbeck, WV: The junior 285-pounder went 5-0 with five pins as the Warriors went 6-2 in dual matches.
Easton Krall, WV: The junior 132-pounder went 7-1 with five pins.
Kyle Kuhlmann, S-F: The junior 195-pounder went 6-1, including a runner-up tournament finish.
Spencer Michels, OEL: The freshman 285-pounder went 3-2 with three pins.
Jaylynn Craun, OEL: The sophomore went 2-2, with the first sanctioned home win, and pin, in school history.
Ryley Hartman, OEL: The sophomore went 4-0 during the week, with two pins.
Mae Wedemeier, WV: The freshman went 2-0 during a round-robin scramble with Oelwein.