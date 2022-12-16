SUMNER — Oelwein assistant coach Quinton Jensen gathered the sextet together.
“Hey, listen,” he said. “That was the best I’ve seen us wrestle all season. We didn’t win everything, but we wrestled. Hard.
“That was great to see.”
Head coach Brock Sorensen calmly, coolly nodded along.
Oelwein won five of its nine matches against Sumner-Fredericksburg during the girls scramble Thursday, with Ryley Hartman and Jocelyn Schwartz posting 2-0 records and Jaylynn Craun splitting her two matches.
Hartman claimed an 8-4 decision against Camryn Judisch at 115 pounds, pulling ahead for good with a five-point second period and holding on after Judisch closed within 7-4 on a third-period reversal.
The sophomore then battled Sumner’s Hillary Trainor at their natural weight of 110 and engaged in what she later called “my first real test of the season.”
Trainor, who placed fifth last season at the IWOCA state tournament at 110, led 3-2 after one period. She chose down to open the second. Hartman earned three nearfall points (5-3), Trainor then reversed position (5-5) and Hartman escaped with a couple seconds left for a 6-5 lead.
Hartman chose bottom position in the third, then earned an escape, a takedown, and a three-point nearfall for a 12-5 victory.
Hartman looked shocked from the final whistle and later broke down in joy.
“I don’t know if she’s ranked first (in the state), but I know she’s good,” Hartman said. “It was a tough match; we both battled.
“I mean, I still have things to work on. She beat me in positions I knew I struggled in, on the bottom. Need to get tougher with that.”
Schwartz beat Isabel Christensen, 6-2, at 125, and pinned Ella Schares late in the third period.
Against Christensen, Schwartz allowed an opening takedown before drawing even at 2-2 on a penalty and escape, then grabbing a late first-period takedown for a 4-2 edge. Schwartz earned a third-period escape and another penalty point for the final score.
Against Schares, a busy second period saw Schwartz lead 5-2 and three penalty points assessed between the pair. Schwartz garnered a third-period takedown, then pinned Schares with 38 seconds left in the match.
“Of course, I could have done better,” Schwartz said. “But 2-0 is 2-0. In the end, there is always something to work on, to push for. We’re all pushing to make it to state.”
Sumner’s Mae Wedemeier went 2-0 in two 120 matches against Emmah Hoveland. The Wapsie Valley freshman pinned Hoveland in 1:47 in their first match, then claimed a 9-0 major decision in the second after Hoveland fought through all six minutes and a first-period near pin.
Judisch pinned Bailee Craun in the first period to go 1-1, while Oelwein’s Jaylynn Craun (130/135) went 1-1. She pinned Christensen with a second left in the first period, then lost by third-period pin to Ella Pitz.
“In general, Sumner is generally strong with their sports. I think we all know that pretty well,” Schwartz said. “I think tonight, we proved we are Oelwein. We’re good, too. We are powerful women, and we are starting a good program.”