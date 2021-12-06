IOWA CITY — The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 13 Iowa State, 23-11, on Sunday in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. The dual win was Iowa’s 21st straight overall and 17th straight against Iowa State.
The Hawkeyes (3-0) won six of10 matches, earned major decisions at 141 and 165, and punctuated the dual with a stalling disqualification at 285.
“This is one date on the calendar,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. “This isn’t about a catalyst to springboard for greater things to come. This is a step along the path to Detroit. That’s how we operate.”
Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman totaled six takedowns and more than two-and-one-half minutes of riding time two win by 15-7 major decision at 141 pounds. Alex Marinelli used seven takedowns and more than three minutes of riding time to win 16-5 at 165. Tony Cassioppi built a 9-0 lead before forcing a fifth stall call and terminating the match.
The Hawkeyes also got decisions from Austin DeSanto at 133, Max Murin at 149 and Nelson Brands at 174.
Four Cyclones earned victories on the night for Iowa State (2-1), highlighted by Yonger Bastida’s 4-3 upset decision over No. 3 Jacob Warner at 197. David Carr, Kysen Terukina and Marcus Coleman all notched decisions in their respective matches.
“Final score 23-11 with a disqualification stall call to end the dual meet. Lot of juice for the Hawks,” Brands said.
Iowa returns to action Dec. 20-21 at the Rokfin duals in Destin, Florida. The Hawkeyes have won 21 straight duals and won 17 straight against Iowa State. Brands improved to 16-0 all-time against Iowa State.