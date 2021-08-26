The coronavirus wreaked havoc on North Fayette’ season.
The won-loss record was the biggest mark to show that effect as the TigerHawks went 2-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Players disappeared from the lineup all season, including many seniors who helped guide the program for multiple year.
North Fayette Valley’s went 10-1 in 2016, fell to two wins in 2017 and steadily added a victory each season until last year. Third-year head coach Justin Heins noted 2020 felt like another step up until COVID kept cutting the program off at the knees in some aspects.
Amongst all the turmoil, Heins saw positives. Four losses were by less than 14 points, including a 14-12 regular-season loss at Crestwood and the 19-6 playoff loss against the Cadets.
In that loss, senior quarterback Cael Burrow threw five interceptions “and we still only lost by a couple scores,” Heinz noted.
Burrow was forced into duty in the playoff game and a couple other times during the season because of the virus and came away 17 for 49 for 274 yardsm, one touchdown and 10 interceptions. He walks into his senior season as the starter, backed by lessons learned.
“He had a couple chances there for a few weeks when COVID hit us and was the guy. He had some problems with throwing interceptions, but I think it helped him learn he doesn’t have to try and do everything with just his arm,” Heinz said. “Just him going through that I think he’s learned to make sure we live to play another down.”
The TigerHawks lost their top three rushers to graduation as well. That trio - Johnson (126 yards), Liam McIntyre (630 yards, seven scores) and Lukas Lau (534, 4 TDs) - accounted for 1,280 of 1,620 rush yards, but six underclassmen who picked up a rush attempt are back, led by junior tailback Kaleb White (61 yards, one TD). Junior Blake Reichter ran for 97 and senior Martin Rawson ran for 21.
White also caught five passes for 78 yards while Reichter’s sophomore year was spent as a utility player - he played tight end and on the line as well as grabbing carries.
Lineup turmoil didn’t just put Reichter into emergency situations - other sophomores and juniors were asked to put in varsity time to help out. As many as 11 accrued between 0.5 and 6.5 tackles defensively and juniors Braxton Kuker, Tyler Menne and Clay Moser saw time in the offensive line rotation.
Its anchors are seniors Israel Hernandez and Kelton Loomis.
“I’m excited to see the strides they’ve made from last year,” Heinz said. “We have a pretty good junior class and a lot of them will be stepping into varsity roles, or bigger varsity roles.
“They were thrown into spots where they maybe weren’t comfortable. Being thrown into varsity action in those spots and now being in their regular spots should be helpful for this season.”
The schedule shakes out in the TigerHawks’ favor, as well. North Fayette Valley’s first three games are non-district games.
“The good thing is our first three games really mean nothing other than pride and we have some time to figure things out,” he said. “We might need to move some people around, who to get the ball to more, who you can trust in certain situations. Three games should — if we can’t figure it out after three games, then we’re probably not going to figure it out.”