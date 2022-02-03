Build a family. Create a culture.
Both North Fayette Valley’s Israel Hernandez and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Klay Seehase were sold on that concept in multiple ways and signed with Division II Upper Iowa University’s football program Wednesday.
Each also has multiple connections to the school in Fayette.
“I see the family they are trying to build,” Hernandez said. “From what I’ve heard from a lot of signees that are part of my class, that’s what they want. They want to create that bond, that family atmosphere and want to win. That’s what motivated me to sign with them.”
Added Seehase, “I have family members that went there, too, and when I visited it felt like home right away. I’ve been there a lot, but the part of the team culture they are trying to build felt like family. You can feel that.”
Upper Iowa went 1-10 in 2021 in Jason Hoskins’ first season. The Peacocks’ 2022 recruiting class is a robust 38 players deep, with 21 from Iowa. Both Hernandez and Seehase signed as defensive linemen, two of the seven UIIU signed.
“It’s a new adventure for me; it’s going to be a big step out of the box,” Seehase said. “It’s a different level; everyone’s good at that level. But it will push me to be better — a better athlete and person.”
Seehase garnered 52 tackles, with 35 solo and 13 tackles for loss. He grabbed two sacks and recovered two fumbles. He was also named to the Class 1A District 4 first team.
As a three-year starter, Seehase accumulated 109 tackles, with 66 solo and 23.5 for loss. He added eight sacks and eight fumble recoveries.
“His talent level and what he can bring to the football program, maybe immediately but definitely in the future, is big,” Sumner head coach Jacob Coyle said. “He’s an immense talent, he’s been an immense talent for us for three years. He’s a monster; he’s very physical and has length and he’s going to work on his feet. I think it’s a perfect fit for him.”
Hernandez was named the 2A District 4 defensive lineman of the year and the IPSWA All-State second team as an offensive lineman.
“Well, you got All-State (recognition) as an offensive lineman,” Hernandez said of his move to the defensive side of the ball. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, but on the d-line I finished this season with 50 tackles and was named district lineman of the year.’”
Hernandez acquired 50 tackles, with 30 solo and 11 for loss. In three seasons, he collected 82 tackles, with 55 solo, and 19.5 for loss. He added two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
“Even this year, he kept getting better and better as the year went on and made great plays on defense for us,” head coach Justin Heins said. “It’s always good to have college athletes come out of your program. It’s nice for him to stay close to home. He was going through the process, and I always told him I thought he could be a Division II player whether it was at Upper Iowa or some other school.”
Hernandez has many family friends who work at the university. He chose UIU over the University of Mary, another Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference school and Division III schools Central and Wartburg.
“It was a hard decision; I’m not going to lie about that,” Hernandez said. “I did have a lot of attention to play at the next level and Upper Iowa stood out the most to me.”
Seehase’s older brother, Callahan, played baseball for the Peacocks. He had offers from multiple Division II and III schools in Missouri and Nebraska.
“They want to win. I know what they’re feeling,” Seehase said. “We want to win. Maybe by the time we’re at my senior year, we can do something great.”