PGA professionals Chris Black, Joe Hawkins and Mike Lewis will instruct boys and girls ages 6-14 during a Junior Golf camp from June 1-2 at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
For two hours each day (9:30-11:30 a.m.), the instruction team will teach players in all areas of the game. The cost is $40, and participants need their own equipment. Sets for all ages are available for purchase at the pro shop.
For more information, visit the pro shop today or Wednesday, call 319-283-2674 to sign up or email prochrisblack@gmail.com