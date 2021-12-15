The Warriors (5-3) improved their win streak to five with a road victory Tuesday. No statistics were available as of press time.
Grundy Center girls 56, Sumner-Fred 54, OT
Morgan Brandt’s 30 points provided more than half the scoring Tuesday in Grundy Center. Brandt added 14 rebounds and a block for the Cougars (4-3). Isabelle Elliot chipped in eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.
North Linn girls 72, Starmont 17
The Lynx (7-1) scored 20-plus points in three of four quarters Tuesday in Arlington to beat Starmont (1-5, 0-2 Tri-Rivers West). No statistics were available as of press time.
North Linn boys 117, Starmont 28
The Lynx (7-0) scored 42 points in the first quarter Tuesday in Arlington to beat Starmont (0-6, 0-2 Tri-Rivers West). No statistics were available as of press time.
Clayton Ridge boys 63, West Central 38
The Blue Devils (1-4, 0-3) Upper Iowa Conference scored 22 fourth-quarter points Tuesday in Guttenberg. No statistics were available as of press time.
AGWSR boys 45, Wapsie Valley 42
The Warriors (2-3) were held to 17 second-half points Tuesday on the road. No statistics were available by press time.
Grundy Center boys 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 31
The Cougars (3-3) were held to three points in the third and single digits three of four frames Tuesday in Grundy Center.
West Central girls faced Clayton Ridge
The Blue Devils squared off with the Eagles in an Upper Iowa Conference game Tuesday. No results were reported as of press time.