Claire Cummings shot a 108 to lead North Fayette Valley during the Upper Iowa Conference meet Tuesday at the South Winn Country Club in Calmar.
The TigerHawks placed third with a 463, two strokes behind Postville.
Cummings placed fifth to earn all-conference honors. She was a stroke behind a three-way tie for second and one ahead of Postville’s Kathleen Looney.
Shea Moncada (114) finished 10th and Allison Torkelson (120) tied for 15th to merit all-conference honors. Claire Britt’s 121 rounded out the team scoring.
Abby Chicken (128) and Kerigan Alexander (147) were the fifth and sixth scorers.
Track
Wapsie girls tie for fifth in Denver
In a district warmup, the Warriors scored 71 points to place fifth Monday during a girls meet in Denver.
Isabel LaRue placed third in the long jump, Elle Voy was third in the shot put, Jaylin May was fourth in the 100-meter dash and Peyton Curley placed fifth in the 200. The 400 relay was runner-up (52.99 seconds), as was the 800 relay (1:53.31).
Wapsie boys ninth in Aplington
Traeton Sauerbrei placed fourth in the long jump and Mason Harter tied for fourth in the high jump as the Warriors placed ninth Monday in Aplington. The 400 relay placed second (45.15) and the shuttle hurdle relay was second (1:05.78) as well.