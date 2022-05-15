It’s double digits now.
North Fayette Valley’s win streak hit 10 on Saturday as the TigerHawks (13-1) won the 2022 Indee Cup after going 3-0 at the tournament. NFV bested Denver, 3-0, Aplington-Parkersburg/DNH, 4-2, and Independence, 1-0.
The TigerHawks beat Mason City, 6-1, on Thursday.
Kaleb White scored seven goals, including the game-winner against the tournament host, while Brody Schupbach collected two goals and an assist and Tayler Luzum picked up four points on a goal and two assists.
Andre Fuentes added a goal and an assist and Lincoln Aeschliman had two assists.
The TigerHawks host Belmond-Klemme in the first round of the 1A Region 2 bracket at 6:30 p.m. Thursday
The North Fayette Valley girls soccer team (2-8) opens the postseason at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Denver (8-4).
Golf
Wapsie Valley’s boy golf team, North Fayette Valley’s Clay Moser and Jesup’s Jack Miller began the postseason’s second round at 10 a.m. today during the 2A Mediapolis District tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club outside of Wapello.
Oelwein’s Brandon Tournier will golf in the second round at 10 a.m. today during the 3A Decorah District tournament at Oneota Golf & Country Club.
Wapsie Valley shot a 442 to place fourth at the 1A Tripoli regional Friday at Maple Hills Country Club. Anna Curley’s career-best 95 was one stroke of qualifying for the second regional round.
Seniors Lydia Imbrogno (104), Jaylyn Robinson (112) and Olivia Oldfather (132) closed their careers.
Tennis
The Huskies fell, 5-0, to Decorah in the 1A Region 1 first round Saturday at Luther College. Seniors Danielle Gerstenberger and Molly Trumblee each picked up two games in 6-2, 6-0 losses.