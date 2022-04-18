The Oelwein boys track invitational and a tennis match against Aplington-Parkersburg — both home and away — were postponed Monday because of high wind and cold temperatures.
The boys track meet, which had Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg and West Central amongst the field, was rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. today. The tennis matches — boys at Oelwein, girls at Aplington-Parkersburg — are rescheduled for 4 p.m. May 4.
North Fayette Valley’s golf team had their home dual with Waukon postponed while track meets involving Wapsie Valley’s girls and Starmont’s girls were cancelled.
North Fayette Valley’s boys soccer game at Decorah was still scheduled as of press time.
Today’s Oelwein sports schedule sees the golf program host Jesup at 4 p.m., boys tennis host Western Dubuque at 4 p.m., girls tennis at Union Community at 4 p.m., girls track at
Crestwood, and the track meet at 4:30 p.m.
Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley are scheduled to golf against Tripoli at Maple Hills Golf Course, with West Central rescheduled to golf against MFL MarMac at Tri City Golf Club.
North Fayette Valley’s girls are also in Cresco while the NFV boys are at Charles City and Wapsie is at Dike-New Hartford.