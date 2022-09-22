The Cougars bring a two-game win streak into their homecoming contest against a district foe, while Wapsie Valley hosts Hudson for homecoming. The Warriors look to begin a win streak after putting together a road win last week. West Central hosts the first of three consecutive home games while Oelwein and North Fayette Valley go on the road.
Oelwein (2-2, 1-0 2A-4) at Waukon (1-3, 1-0 2A-4)
7:30 p.m., Waukon High School
Last week: Oelwein 36, Jesup 20; Waukon 45, North Fayette Valley 23
Last time out: Waukon 56, Oelwein 12, 2021
Historical matchup: Waukon, 10-4
News and notes: Oelwein is expected to get a few players back this week. … Brandon Tournier is fifth in 2A with 228 rush yards. … Waukon has scored 50-plus points against Oelwein for three straight years and averaged 51.6 points per game during its 10-game win streak. … The Indians’ Noah Hatlan (eight) and Corbyn Palmer (six) are top-2 in total touchdowns in 2A. Hatlan’s seven passing TDs and 727 pass yards lead 2A. … Nash Pearson’s 83-yard punt return for a touchdown is the longest through all classes this season.
West Central (4-1) vs. Edgewood-Colesburg (1-2)
7 p.m., Steve Milder Field
Last week: Clarksville 68, West Central 32; Central City 38, Edgewood-Colesburg 12
News and notes: The non-conference matchup was put together when Meskwaki Settlement School abandoned its football season. … Edgewood’s Dawson Bergan has 263 kickoff return yards, good for second in 8-Man. … The Vikings have lost to two future Blue Devil opponents in Central City and Turkey Valley. … West Central’s Brandon Cushion still leads all classes with 21 rushing touchdowns. …. He also is second among all classes with 1,004 rush yards and third with 1,167 all-purpose yards, and third with 41 solo tackles. … John Tyler’s 335 receiving yards in ninth in 8-Man rankings.
Wapsie Valley (2-2, 2-1 A-3) vs. Hudson (2-2, 1-2)
7 p.m., Jerry Southmayd Field
Last week: Wapsie Valley 42, AGWSR 14; Grundy Center 47, Hudson 0
Last time out: Wapsie Valley 20, Hudson 3, 2021
Historical matchup: Hudson, 2-1
News and notes: Hudson’s Lyle Olsen is tied for first in A with two field goals made. He is 2 for 3. … Camden Davis has seven of the Pirates’ nine TDs. … Isaac Messmore and Wapsie’s Dawson Schmit are tied for second with nine punt returns apiece. … Schmit has 114 punt return yards, third in A. … Casey O’Donnell’s nine pass TDs are fourth in the class. … Four Warriors have at least 100 rush yards.
North Fayette Valley (3-1, 0-1 2A-4) at Wahlert Catholic (3-1, 1-0)
Last week: Waukon 45, North Fayette Valley 23; Wahlert Catholic 42, Union Community 7
Last time out: North Fayette Valley 50, Wahlert Catholic 33
Historical matchup: North Fayette Valley, 1-0
News and notes: Nick Koch is fifth in 2A with 93 punt return yards, and tied for second with one return TD. … Lincoln Aeschliman is fourth in both kickoffs 25) and kickoff yards (1,202); he averages 48.08 yards per kickoff. … Sophomore Ayden Burrow (302 yards, 3 TD, 9.2 yards per carry) has taken over as lead tailback after the injury to senior Kaleb White. … Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius averages 35.5 yards per punt return and leads 2A with 142 yards total and two scores. … Brosius also has 296 yards rushing and three TDs. … The Golden Eagles have eight interceptions.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-1, 1-0 1A-4) vs. MFL MarMac (3-1, 1-0)
7:30 p.m., Sumner High School
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg 66, Postville 0; MFL MarMac 27, Columbus Catholic 7
Last time out: MFL MarMac 43, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6, 2021
Historical matchup: Sumner-Fredericksburg, 10-2
News and notes: The Bulldogs have won the past two matchups by a combined 82-6 score. … Karter Decker and Bryce Radloff each have a punt return for a TD. … Wyatt Powell has four 2-point conversions, tied for second in 1A. … S-F’s Ethan Hunt is second in 1A with 5.5 sacks, while Achilles Quigley is tied for third (five) and Rhys Land is fifth (four). … Trace Meyer is first in punt return yards (150). … The Cougars have recovered seven fumbles and five interceptions.