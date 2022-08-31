WEST UNION — It was a jam-packed night at Fayette County Speedway in West Union as the track hosted its final evening of regular season action for the 2022 season on Friday, Aug. 26.
With eight total feature races, including seven USRA main events, fans were treated to some of the best on-track action of the season. The night began with a trio of USRA make-up races, each of which had the track points championship up for grabs.
Hobby Stock MAIN EVENT
In the Torkelson Motors USRA Hobby Stock main event, which was halted due to rain just a few laps into the race a week prior, it was Waterloo’s Justin Lichty who got the win. Lichty started on the pole and cruised to his first win of the season at FCS.
Taking second was Hawkeye’s Justin Hanson, who had a season-best performance, while Decorah’s Paul Seabrooke took third.
In fourth was Adam Speicher, of Fredericksburg, while current USRA Hobby Stock National points leader Dylan Clinton of West Union rounded out the top five.
The strong finish secured the track points championship for Clinton as he beat out Seabrooke (43 points back) for the top spot.
B-Mods
In the Wilbur Ford/ Knapp Logging USRA B-Mod feature, Decorah’s Dan Hovden got his seventh win of the season at the speedway after passing five cars in the 20-lap feature.
Taking second was Brandon Hare of Elma, while Protivin’s Ben Moudry was on a mission and passed 16 cars to take third. Moudry started at the tail of the field since he was not in attendance at the track last week.
Taking fourth was Decorah’s Ryan Thorsten, while Trevor Fecht of Allison passed 13 cars in the race to take fifth.
The Hovden victory secured his track points championship after beginning the night with just a 19-point lead of second place Alex Zwanziger of Walker. At the conclusion of the feature, Hovden extended the difference between him and Zwanziger to 67 points.
Stock Cars
In the Meyer Custom Chevy USRA Stock Car feature race, Decorah’s Mitch Hovden took an early lead and never looked back enroute to win No. 4 of 2022 at the speedway.
Entering the final feature race of the points season, Decorah’s Kevin Donlan had a slim 9-point points lead over Waukon’s Dan Jones.
With a runner-up finish in the make-up feature and a sixth-place finish for Donlan, Jones was able to take the season championship.
Independence driver Tom Schmitt took third place, while Brandon Dietrich of Waukon crossed the finish line fourth and Jackson Vsetecka of Fort Atkinson took fifth.
600 Mods
The Friday night show continued with a full, nontrack points night with five classes in action.
The Top Hat 600 Mod feature had a photo finish as Fort Atkinson’s Dale Schwamman edged fellow young gun Ethan Steere of Tripoli to the finish line.
Schwamman led every lap of the 15-circuit feature, but Steere made a hard push on the final lap. Schwamman was able to beat Steere by less than a foot to claim his first win of 2022 at FCS.
In third was Jake Steere of Tripoli, while Oelwein’s Matt Dales was fourth and Arlington’s Dave Rosburg was fifth.
TUNERS
In the Boone’s Snow Removal USRA Tuner feature, the Stahl family of Castalia took the top two spots as Katie claimed her third win of the season at the track. Her husband, Brad, finished right behind her as he locked up his second straight track points championship the previous Friday night.
In third was Michael Reicks of New Hampton, while fellow New Hampton racer Braiden Schaufenbuel was fourth and Postville’s Levi Hansmeier took fifth.
Hobby Stocks feature
In the USRA Hobby Stock feature race, Decorah’s Steve Larson fended off a steady dose of challenges from runner-up Dylan Clinton and third-place finisher Paul Seabrooke.
Justin Lichty got his second top four of the night as he and each of the top-three finishers all challenged for the lead at one point in the race.
Rounding out the top five was Justin Hanson.
B-MODS 2nd FEATURE
In the second USRA B-Mod feature of the evening, the top four finishers were exactly the same from the earlier feature as Dan Hovden found his way back to Victory Lane to cash in on his eighth win of the season at FCS. Hare, Moudry, and Thorsten finished second, third, and fourth, respectively, while Jason Schlangen of Cresco took fifth. Shlangen finished sixth in the makeup feature as he and Trevor Fecht exchanged finishing spots in the two races. In the waning laps, Hare was able to reel in Hovden, but was unable to get around the 16D car.
FINAL FEATURE
The final feature of the night went to another familiar name as Mitch Hovden gave Hovden Motorsports a perfect four-for-four performance on the night.
After starting third on the grid, Mitch was able to get around early race leader Cole Denner of Ionia on lap three and he never looked back.
Kyle Falck of Decorah made some moves on the top side of the track on his way to a second place finish after starting seventh, while Brandon Dietrich took third.
In fourth was Brayden Gjere of Mabel, Minn., and Tom Schmitt finished fifth.
With the 2022 regular season officially in the books at Fayette County Speedway, there is one more race slated for the summer as the USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, and USRA Hobby Stocks will be back in action at the ⅜-mile on Sunday night, Sept. 4, alongside the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) for the War in West Union.
Last year, the USMTS brought in 37 cars, with this year’s show expected to bring in similar numbers as the class will battle for a $10,000 top prize.