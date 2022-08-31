Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Regular Season Finale

Tim Heins (24), Ben Mourdry (85) and Kyle Anderson (98) race in close quarters Friday at the Fayette County Speedway.

 Zakary Kriener | Fayette County Newspapers

WEST UNION — It was a jam-packed night at Fayette County Speedway in West Union as the track hosted its final evening of regular season action for the 2022 season on Friday, Aug. 26.

With eight total feature races, including seven USRA main events, fans were treated to some of the best on-track action of the season. The night began with a trio of USRA make-up races, each of which had the track points championship up for grabs.

