SUMNER — A half-second passes and a smirk develops.
“Yeah, I was just …” Jaymison Howard starts, then pauses as Sumner-Fredericksburg defensive coordinator Dan Leete smiles.
“Both of them were on punts,” Howard continues as the smirk curls into a sheepish grin as he describes his two fumble recoveries against Starmont.
“We had changed something up, and I was supposed to blitz (and go block the punt).
“The first time, (Starmont’s punter) dropped the ball and it rolled under my feet. So, I picked it up. The second time — who blocked it? (Jaxon Willems) blocked it and it came right to me again, and I picked it up.
“It was, I’d say, lucky more than anything.”
Howard’s two fumble recoveries are halfway to his 2021 total, when the junior linebacker made 35.5 tackles, with 22 solo, five tackles for loss and an interception as a sophomore
Do you feel better or worse they came on special teams?
“It’d feel great if it was on defense and I’d picked it up and scored,” Howard said. “But it was special teams. I mean, we got the ball back in good field position, so it didn’t matter. We had the ball back.”
Meanwhile, Leete chuckles off to the side. Howard’s opening-game line — 3.5 tackles, with one for loss, and two fumble recoveries portends well for his and the team’s development. The junior class is 15 strong and the backbone of a Sumner-Fredericksburg team attempting to win three games for a fourth consecutive year.
“Not much has changed, really,” Howard said. “Trying the same things, we’ve turned into a 3-5 a little bit and we’re walking up Noah (Henderson) and Achilles (Quigley). It worked for Starmont, but we’re going to have a challenge this week.”
Howard was named all-district honorable mention last season as a relatively undersized weakside linebacker. Still relatively undersized at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Howard recognizes he has to find ways to gain advantages.
“I’m smaller than most guys on the varsity level,” he said. “Just pin my ears back and go. I have to go harder than everyone bigger than me. I’ve gotten a little stronger, which has helped a lot.”
Leete noted Howard’s level of film-study dedication is superb.
“He’s not the biggest, strongest, or fastest, as he alluded to earlier,” the coach said. “But he’s worked at it to get to where he is and keeps working at it to be better. And he works hard between the ears, watching film and digesting what other teams do.
“He probably watches just as much film and self-scouts as much as the coaches do. It creates a good dialogue between us … and that’s when you know that he knows when we’re talking about the smaller things, the different keys.”