SUMNER — Jaymison Howard knew two things.
Three, actually.
Trace Meyer was going to steal on the first pitch from Tyler Schoer.
There was room to work with just one out in the bottom of the seventh.
Howard wasn’t going to get beat.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli first baseman took Schoer’s third pitch to short left field, which scored Meyer for a 5-4 North Iowa Cedar League East victory Thursday.
The win gave the Cougars (15-4, 7-3) the season series against the Warriors (19-10, 8-4) and control of second place in the division.
“I knew that we were stealing first pitch. So, I showed bunt, which I was never going to bunt,” the senior said. “I tried to get time the second pitch, but it wasn’t granted. He threw it in the dirt and Trace got to third.
“All I had to do was basically hit the ball. I knew I was going to take the pitch whatever way I needed to. I happened to get a good swing and put a liner into left. Trace walked in.”
Howard’s lone hit of the contest completed a comeback in which the home team scored three runs in the final two innings, turning a 4-2 deficit into the win.
Jaxon Willems garnered a two-out double and came home on Caden Trainor’s two-bagger. Davis Van Sickle singled in Trainor for a level score.
Schoer relieved hard-luck starter Hunter Curley and got the final out of the sixth.
“Being down in the sixth inning; we’re just a calm team,” Noah Henderson said. “We know someone will get up to bat and get us a good hit to start it off. We know the baserunning is there, and we’re confident in each other. That’s the biggest thing.”
Added Howard: “It’s the whole mindset. For us, two runs are nothing in baseball. We’ve put up that many in an inning. We’ve hit the ball all year, so we know runs will come. We knew we could do it.”
Wapsie’s Bryar Bellis singled off Cougar starter Rhys Land to begin the visitor’s top of the seventh. Land snagged a strikeout but Bellis was on second with a steal.
Needing two outs with the score still tied, head coach Brett Meyer called on Henderson for his sixth relief appearance. Bellis moved to third on a groundout to the mound, and the Warriors had runners on first and third after Mason Harter walked.
Henderson induced a strikeout to close the inning and picked up the win with Howard’s hit.
“I knew I had a good defense behind me,” Henderson said. “So, if I could throw a few pitches and maybe get a strikeout, the defense would back me up.”
“Noah’s been terrific when he’s confident out there,” Howard said. “He has the best stuff on our team; he has better stuff than me. It’s crazy how good his stuff is.”
Henderson immediately said, “That’s false, but OK,” which began a 15-second back-and-forth between the multisport friends.
“This team has got something really special because we’re all tied together in some way or another,” Henderson said. “Playing different sports together, hanging out on the weekends; we’re just very close as a group.”
Justus Kelley and Tucker Ladeburg each went 3 for 4; Ladeburg drove in two with a second-inning double and Kelley scored a run. Garet Shannon scored twice and Jaxson Kuhlmann drove in one.
Kade Mitchell stole three bases and walked twice, Willems scored twice and Trainor, Van Sickle and Land all went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
“We’ve had our share of losing,” Henderson said. “We just need to keep chopping away, doing more.
“Second (in the division) is good for what we’ve had. It’s phenomenal for what we’ve had, but we’re not satisfied at all.”