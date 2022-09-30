Tears flowed as freely as aces Thursday. Oelwein’s final regular-season home match of 2022 was two parts volleyball match, one part celebration as the Huskies rolled a Senior Night ceremony and musical interludes between sets and during timeouts together with a 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 win against Valley Lutheran. “Tonight just showed a lot, how much we’ve grown,” Lainee Reisner said. “The second a ball hit the floor, the way all our faces lit up showed how much of a family we’ve become. It’s hard we’re letting the seniors go, eventually.” The Huskies (12-16) breezed through three sets in just over an hour’s time, dropping 30 aces and 22 kills on an overmatched Crusaders (0-5) team. Valley Lutheran scored most of its 26 points off Oelwein service errors (11) and hitting errors (eight). Senior defensive specialist Lily King drew the start alongside classmates Emma Smock and Zoey Reisner, and drew a Super Bowl-sized roar from her teammates after each of her three kills and two aces. “Quote.” King played all six spots in the rotation, earning praise from teammates when she moved into the front row. “That’s where I got my kills, as the middle,” King said. “That was like a nervous, like, ‘Oh my Gosh, I better get this’ hit. King finished second on the night in kills behind Smock and Reisner (seven apiece). The senior trio combined for 17 kills and five aces (Reisner had three). “It was just a lot of fun,” King added. “We didn’t really focus on, like, our skill and ability to play. We played for fun. Yeah, we made some mistakes along the way, but the whole point was to have fun.” King’s two aces came at the end of the second set, and Joslynn Melchert collected seven of her 14 aces to open the third set. She added 12 assists for a rare ace-set double-double and snagged two kills. Head coach Lee Andersen rotated in everyone off the bench. Meghan Logan was lauded by a rowdy student section after she dropped an ace and junior middle blocker Natalie Crandall garnered an ace on one of Smock’s kills. Oelwein has four more matches as the North Iowa Cedar League tournament plays out next week, and then the postseason. The Huskies reached 12 wins for the first time since 2017; they finished that season with 15 wins. Oelwein will face Denver in the opening round Tuesday at Grundy Center; the host Spartans and NICL East foe Jesup is also in the pod. “We grew so much as a team this year. It’s so hard,” Melchert said. “We have two weeks, at most, maybe. Maybe a little more. We’ve worked so much.”
