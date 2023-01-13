Oelwein assistant coaches Adam Bell and Spencer Logan followed head coach Michael Mohlis into the Huskies locker room Thursday.
They immediately sprinted back out as they realized a water soaking awaited as a raucous, rowdy group celebrated an 85-73 comeback win. Oelwein (6-5) scored 51 second-half points to erase a 14-point deficit, ending the game on a nine-point, 9 for 12 effort from the free-throw line.
“We just brought it,” said senior wing Carter Jeanes, who score five of the final free throws and scored nine points in the final frame. “We just wanted it.”
Added junior guard Garet Kiel: “We worked hard. Everybody worked hard, and everybody wanted it.”
The pair noted a third-quarter timeout by head coach Michael Mohlis was a comeback turning point. The Huskies pulled within 10 (57-47) at the halfway point of the frame, then within two (58-56) as Brady Burkhart split free throws. Denver (4-9) led by five (64-59) after 24 minutes of play.
“At the end of the third, Mohlis called a timeout when he didn’t need to,” Jeanes said. “He stopped us, said ‘Get it together, figure it out. Play as a team. That’s what you need to do.’”
Emphasis was on the little things: Picking each other up after fouls. Positive high-fiving when coming off the court. Positive communication.
“We had bad body language, that’s what it was,” Mohlis said. “I just said, ‘Get it together.’ Absolutely. ‘Get it together.‘This isn’t us. We have to be a team. It’s our only shot.’
“We started doing good things. It was a total group effort.”
Jeanes dropped a jumper for a 64-61 deficit to open the fourth, and it kickstarted a 12-0 run for a 71-64 advantage. Jeanes hit a pair of free throws, then Kiel turned the score with two foul shots (65-64). Ethan DeTemmerman’s 3-pointer for a 68-64 edge brought leaps from the bench and the Husky student section back into the fray, then a free throw from Carson Cox and DeTemmerman layup off an offensive rebound gave Oelwein a seven-point edge three minutes into the frame.
“We all had assignments, and we fulfilled them,” Jeanes said. “We did what we needed to do as a team to get a win.
Kiel smiled: “Home crowd really brought it.”
The Cyclones went 0 for 5 to open the stanza, with one turnover, and saw Ethan Schoville foul out. He had seven points, all in the first half. Two Cyclones fouled out in the second half, and Denver collected 20 of its 29 fouls in the second half. Including a technical against head coach Kyle Matthias.
Oelwein hit 23 of 35 second-half free throws, with Jeanes sinking seven, Kiel dropping six and Carson Cox draining five.
Denver closed within 71-67 on an Eli Ricketts three-point play and 76-73 on a Keaton Rothmeyer putback, but didn’t score in the final minute. The Cyclones got a steal after Rothmeyer’s bucket, but Clayton Liddle was called for a flagrant foul while on offense, for a turnover and free-throw attempts for Oelwein.
The Cyclones missed six shots, including three 3-pointers, turned the ball over twice and saw Matthias earn a technical in the final minute. Denver missed 17 shots in the final quarter.
“We switched up a couple defenses, found a good 2-3 zone that forced them to shoot some, and they started missing,” Mohlis said. “And we got good rebounds. We rebounded like crazy. We had a lot of guys rebound, and we took care of the ball.”
Oelwein grabbed 38 rebounds, with 10 from Conall Sauser, nine from Terick Pryor and four apiece from Jeanes and Kiel. Kiel added seven steals and five assists. Jeanes (two), Cox and Sauser provided four blocks.
DeTemmerman scored 18, with four 3s, to lead the offense. Jeanes added 16 while Cox, Kiel and Sauser each netted 11. Pryor chipped in nine.
“We’re cardiac kids. Down by (14) came back and won by 12,” Mohlis said. “Cardiac kids. Eighty-five is a fun number, I like that number.”
Now the Huskies have their third pantheon win of the Mohlis era, joining 2020-21’s win against Dunkerton (50-46 at home) and 2021-22’s win at New Hampton (58-50).
“New Hampton last year, and this one is right up there with it,” Kiel said.
Added Jeanes, “It’s a memorable one, for sure.”