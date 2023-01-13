Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein assistant coaches Adam Bell and Spencer Logan followed head coach Michael Mohlis into the Huskies locker room Thursday.

They immediately sprinted back out as they realized a water soaking awaited as a raucous, rowdy group celebrated an 85-73 comeback win. Oelwein (6-5) scored 51 second-half points to erase a 14-point deficit, ending the game on a nine-point, 9 for 12 effort from the free-throw line.

