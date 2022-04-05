Competition will be harder.
If only because Monday provided a format Oelwein’s girls most likely won’t see again all season.
The Huskies hosted Waukon’s Alyssa Connelly on Monday at Hickory Grove Golf Course as Indians coach Kathy McMillan
resets after graduating nine
golfers.
A reconfigured format saw the Huskies, who bring in their own lot of newcomers to the varsity squad, grouped amongst themselves in two of the three pods which went out to play.
Veterans Maddie McShane and Emma Smock played alongside Connelly while Alexa Berryman, Natalie Crandall and Hannah Patrick were together.
Selah Hadley and Jaylynn Craun rolled as a duo.
“It was a nice day, and it was pretty good,” McShane said. “I feel like between us we’re competitive with each other. And not just against opponents or teammates, but you want to be better than your last score.”
Patrick posted a 48 to earn medalist honors. Smock was two strokes behind and McShane carded a 53 as the Huskies shot a 217.
Berryman shot a 66, Hadley carded a 70 and Crandall posted a 73. Craun, registered as a junior varsity player, shot a 71.
New blood has head coach Cole Thomas excited. Oelwein had just five golfers last season, meaning every score counted each time and led to a nine-hole average of 267.
“A couple of the sophomores and freshmen have played
before. Hannah has played a good amount of golf and she likes it,” Thomas said. “There will be more of the focus on your own game and being focused shot-by-shot as opposed to kind of the socializing aspect we had today (as the season keeps going).”
McShane and Smock both averaged around a 63 last season.
“Better team scores,” McShane said of the expanded roster as Smock nodded. “I feel like this year, we’ll definitely have a chance at that.”
On Monday, Oelwein registered three pars and nine bogeys amongst its round.
“There were a lot of strokes out there in the short game today that were left; we could have been a little closer to that 200 score. But we’ll get there. Still had some jitters and we rushed a little
“Our goal was to break 220 and we did. You can’t complain when you set a goal and it’s reached.”
Larger roster will aid Oelwein’s growth
Nearly three full teams.
Theoretically, it is what Derek Kuennen could roll out every dual or tournament. It won’t happen because rules don’t allow it, but the knowledge that the Husky boys have a deep team that will promote plenty of competition amongst itself.
“That’s a good number of participants this year, which is good to see. Continue to grow the program, get kids interested in playing,” Kuennen said. “We’ve got quite a few younger guys out and some first-time juniors, which is good.
“A few of those guys are probably going to crack the varsity here, so we’ll have some new faces scoring in some varsity meets.”
Better scoring is what Kuennen hopes to see from a team that won just one dual and averaged 222 at nine-hole meets. The Huskies bring back their top quintet, three of whom posted nine-hole averages of 54 (Trevor Kane) or 55 (Camden Huffman, Brock Steinlage).
Owen Gieselman averaged a 60 and Ricky McKeeman averaged a 67.
The intrigue lies in this — McKeeman is the only senior and Steinlage is the only experienced junior. Gieselman, Huffman and Kane are sophomores.
“A lot of the experience is still underclassmen based with a big sophomore class,” Kuennen said. “A lot of the freshmen out this year practiced with us as eight graders. And they’re guys who like to golf, so they’ve played quite a bit.”