Encircled by his players, Oelwein head coach Bob Lape asked his team if it knew how many games it was scheduled to play before the postseason.
When no one replied, he said 27.
Then he asked them how many games they thought they could win this season. A number was offered.
Lape repeated it, then said, “That’s about what I figured, too.”
The Huskies took a step toward that number Tuesday, sweeping Union Community, 3-1 and 10-6. Oelwein (3-3, 3-1 North Iowa Cedar League East) jumped two games above .500 in league play and hit sea level for the second time this season.
“It took everybody, definitely,” senior Ella Schunk said. “We had to get the bats going. That’s been a big struggle for us in our first, what, four games? Getting the bats going, getting defense from our offense … it worked.”
Oelwein garnered 16 hits, five walks and a hit batter off Knights pitcher Xandra Anderson, putting up three runs apiece in the first and sixth innings of the nightcap and scoring at least one run in eight of 12 innings played.
“I definitely think we needed these wins,” Aspen Weir said. “Like coach Lape says, it’s hard to win doubleheaders. We know that. But we’ve got to try.”
Added Jaylynn Craun, “When you win game 1, you have to go into that mindset of ‘We have to win the next one.’”
Oelwein’s three-run sixth in Game 2 countered Union’s three-run frame and gave Weir added insurance. Macy Westendorf’s doubled drove in Kinzie See for an 8-6 lead, while Grace Gearhart drove in another and a Joslynn Melchert bases-loaded walk brough the score to 10-6.
Weir allowed a leadoff single and another batter reached on error, but both were stranded as Weir buckled down.
She earned a first-out strikeout, then induced consecutive groundouta to Melchert and Alexa Berryman to end the threat and game.
“I think my team was just amping me up,” Weir said. “We were having fun out there.”
Weir scattered 11 hits but walked just one and struck out eight.
“Aspen and I — well, all three of us (as a staff) — were like, ‘We have a defense, we’re going to use it,’” said Craun, the catcher. “Try to strike them out, but, like, use the defense.
“I feel confident in our fielding. The infield has our back, and we have to trust it.”
Added Schunk: “We’re really lucky we have a veteran infield. Juniors and seniors who have played a lot.”
Schunk scattered five hits and walked none in the opener. She struck out six and worked around four reaching scoring position, including the leadoff batter reaching third in the top of the third.
Schunk recorded four 1-2-3 innings and stranded that leadoff runner with a 1-2-3 finish.
“Don’t do too much. That’s what (coach Lape) tells us all the time. ‘Don’t do too much; you have a defense behind you,’” Schunk said. “A lot of that comes … from being a veteran pitcher. I know my stuff; I know my defense is behind me. I’ve just got to settle in, settle myself down and get through it.”
Craun also went 3 for 6 with four runs. Gearhart (3 for 7) drove in three, Berryman drove in two and Melchert scored four runs.
“Our confidence is up now with seeing the bats getting going,” Schunk said. “Like I said, that’s been a huge struggle for us early. But to see them get going tonight, that’s going to be a lot of confidence going into the rest of the week.”
Lape also reminded his players they were two games into a seven-game week. Oelwein played one Wednesday and plays twice Friday and twice Saturday at the North Fayette Valley TigerHawk Classic.
He then threw out a number he thought they could reach. Several players nodded.
“Let’s go for it,” he added.