They pulled off a fantastic feat.
A finishing blow didn’t come.
But for now, the back half is a good building block.
Grundy Center senior Emma Beck allowed just five earned runs all season before Tuesday’s game against Oelwein. The Huskies increased that number by 40 percent and had a shot to add more before Beck and the Spartans held on for a 6-3 victory.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit with our confidence, and we found some confidence tonight,” head coach Bob Lape said. “Maybe something to build on in the games to come, but we’re finding our way a little bit.”.
Beck (10-2) held Oelwein (3-10) hitless through the opening four innings and ended with 15 strikeouts. However, the Huskies got to her enough that Spartans coach Andy Lebo stormed out to the circle after Oelwein put two in scoring position in the sixth inning.
Before the sixth, there was a home fifth that re-energized Lape’s team.
Freshman pitcher Aspen Weir hit a one-out triple off Beck and eighth-grade leftfielder McKenzie See followed with a single up the middle for a 6-1 score. See moved to second, the third, on a pair of Beck wild pitches. Two batters later, senior rightfielder Jillian Prouty singled to bring See in for a 6-2 score.
Around three strikeouts, Oelwein went 3 for 3 with a triple and two-run scoring singles.
“By far, that was the best pitcher we’ve seen all year,” Lape said. “She was powering, and we were able to put it in play a little bit and score some runs. If we can do that against her, we should certainly do that against other pitchers.”
In the sixth, a dropped third strike, which would have been out No. 2, led to Jaylynn Craun reaching. Courtesy runner Avarie Rahe moved to second on another error that saw Emma Smock reach. Another error on Natalie Crandall’s batted ball up the middle scored Rahe (6-3). It also prompted Lebo’s sprint.
Beck then struck out the next two batters on seven pitches, with Weir and See chasing high pitches each at-bat.
“We must quit swinging at that pitch above our hands. We’re not going to hit it, and if we do, we’re going to pop it up,” Lape said.
The coach also noted a handful of Beck’s punchouts were looking at strike threes.
“We’ve got to swing the bat,” he said. “Can’t hit the ball if you don’t swing the bat. That girl was not going to walk us. She doesn’t walk people.”
Oelwein also committed four errors, but none led to immediate runs. After allowing five runs in the opening two frames, Weir settled in for a complete game. She allowed eight hits and four walks and struck out five.
Prouty, See and Weir all went 1 for 3. Lily King drew a walk, Beck’s 15th allowed. Beck’s earned-run average rose to 0.67.
The Huskies have scored eight runs during its last three losses, with six in the past two games. Could Tuesday’s loss be somewhat of a turning corner with three games left this week and 11left before the postseason?
“We sure hope so. We’ll see. These girls are finding out we have to bring it every day,” Lape said. “We’re finding the right pieces. We’re getting the right people on the bus; we’re getting them in the right seats. Maybe we can finish a lot stronger than we started.”