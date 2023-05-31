Welcome to a new era?
“This was good,” said junior Ethan DeTemmerman around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, flanked by seniors Chris Rocha and Parker Sperfslage. “We’ve already won more games than last year, you know?”
Rocha quickly added: “We’ve still got more to win. We’re not done.”
Oelwein swept Union Community, 9-6 and 5-2, to reach even in North Iowa Cedar League East play (2-2) and hit the five-win mark (5-2) for the first time since 2019’s 21-win season.
The Huskies have averaged 7.6 runs per game in their victories while allowing 5.6. While the team earned-run average is 4.65, the staff has allowed just a .178 batting average against in May.
“We’re a defensive (oriented) and pitch-first team right now,” Sperfslage said after collecting his third save of the season. “Every game we’ve won, we’re over 60 percent first-pitch strikes.”
Added DeTemmerman: “The guys behind me … I don’t pitch for a strikeout (because) they’re going to get the out. I feel like every time, the defense will get the out.”
DeTemmerman leveled his record at 1-1 with an 89-pitch, six-inning nightcap. He walked four, but scattered two hits and struck out six. Caden Palmer closed the victory with a 1-2-3 inning.
“Our pitching has been pretty great,” Rocha said. “They’ve all been doing really well. Guys who struggled last year are better, got better. I’m seeing the work they’ve put in.”
In the opener, Landen Whitaker came on in relief of Matthew Bratten and worked around a five-walk, two-hit outing in 3 2/3 innings. Whitaker allowed just one earned run, and Sperfslage came on in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded to get a five-pitch strikeout and shut down the opener.
“We’re to a point where we know what’s behind us (on defense),”Sperfslage said. “We have nine seniors on this team, with seven or eight making everyday contributions. Like Ethan said, we’re not strikeout dudes. We’re pitchers who put it in the zone and want teams to put the ball in play.”
Oelwein collected 14 hits, seven walks and three hit batters to kickstart the offense. The Huskies got going in the opener with Rocha’s three-run homer in the first inning, and scored three apiece in the fourth and fifth to turn a 5-3 deficit into the lead for good. Whitaker drove in three over those frames, and six steals helped keep runners in scoring position.
In the nightcap, another six steals and seven walks kept the basepaths juiced. The host scored one apiece in the first, third and fourth, then countered a run in the sixth from the Knights (1-6, 0-3) with two runs, including a Rocha RBI double.
Oelwein has drawn 41 walks and 23 hit batters in its seven games, but is batting just .253 (44 for 174). It hit .311 (14 for 45) Tuesday, with Rocha going 3 for 6 with a homer and two doubles and Carter Jeanes going 3 for 8.
“We’re struggling hitting the ball, hitting it hard right now,” Sperfslage said. “Once that offense starts to wake up, I guess, … we had some kids really slug it today, and once we get 5, 6 guys coming together to get hits on a regular basis, the score will turn from a 5-2 to a 10-2. Eventually the bats are going to wake up.”
DeTemmerman stole four bases and Brock Steinlage swiped three.