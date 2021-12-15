So much work put in. So much effort.
Then it all unraveled.
Oelwein closed within one point after three quarters during Tuesday’s slow, slog-it-out North Iowa Cedar League contest against Columbus Catholic.
The deficit even remained within a basket on Cole Hamilton’s jumper a minute into the fourth.
But the Huskies didn’t score for more than five minutes and fell, 47-32.
“On the offensive end in the fourth, it seemed like we couldn’t find our feel,” head coach Michael Mohlis said. “It felt like that all night.”
Hamilton’s jumper followed a first-possession turnover, but Oelwein’s next shot attempt came four possessions later, after three turnovers. The Huskies committed seven turnovers in 11 possessions as the fourth transpired and watched a 31-29 scoreline balloon to 40-29 over more than four minutes.
Oelwein committed more than 20 turnovers on the night.
“Too many turnovers tonight, and they had too many offensive rebounds,” Mohlis said. “Those were the two keys we had going in against them — take care of the ball, and rebound. Each team we play is feeding off those offensive rebounds (we give up).”
Columbus Catholic (1-6) grabbed just three offensive rebounds in the fourth but corralled 14 total and scored a handful of points from them. The Sailors’ 1-2-2 zone defense also gave Oelwein (1-5) fits and prevented an inside-out game most of the night.
“We struggled with the ball getting stuck on the perimeter a lot,” Mohlis said. “We couldn’t find a way to get inside touches much.”
Compounding Mohlis’ frustration was Oelwein’s stout and re-energizing defensive third quarter. Trailing 28-22 at halftime, the home team held the visitors to a scoreless frame and closed to a 28-27 deficit.
Columbus Catholic missed 13 shots from the field, five free throws and turned the ball over four times. The Sailors grabbed five rebounds but didn’t score anything off those.
“The third quarter, we were rock-solid,” Mohlis said of the defense. “That’s the best defensive quarter we’ve had. We were scrappy, tough, we rebounded.
“I’m proud of that quarter because it gave us a chance to get back in the game.”
Hamilton hit a jumper for a 28-24 deficit 30 seconds into the period. The Huskies didn’t score again until he split a pair of free throws with 26 seconds left, a seven-minute span.
The host went 2 for 10 from the field, 1 for 3 from the foul line and gave the ball away four times during the same time it held the Sailors scoreless.
“And then they just made a run in the fourth,” Mohlis said.
Carter Gallagher scored 16 off the bench for Columbus Catholic and Ben Trost added 10.
Hamilton scored 17 points, more than half the team’s total. Carter Jeanes added four and both Duncan Tripp and Parker Sperfslage hit a 3-pointer — Sperfslage’s led off the game.