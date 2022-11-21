The final volleyball postseason awards from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association were handed out recently, with 2A state tournament participants Wapsie Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg acquiring recognition.
Sumner junior outside hitter Isabelle Elliott was named to the IGCA All-State Elite team, as well as first team All-State and the Northeast district list. The Northern Iowa commit led the state in kills (677 on 1,285 attempts) and hit at a .454 kill efficiency (.454). She also collected 293 digs, 62 aces, 19 block assists and 13 solo blocks.
“It’s an honor being named to these teams. This state, and the northeast part of it, has so many talented volleyball players, so being a part of this group is something special,” she said. “These awards are really cool. We have a tough, competitive region and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Wapsie Valley senior setter Sydney Matthias was named to the All-State second team and Northeast district list. She collected 914 assists, 313 digs, 58 aces, 118 kills and 21 total blocks.
“(I’m) So grateful to be named to this elite list of girls,” Matthias said. “It’s crazy to see the amount of talent that the NICL has with the majority of the girls on these lists from this conference. It’s an honor to be recognized alongside not only them, but my teammates as well.”
North Iowa Cedar League East Player of the Year Hannah Knight, of Wapsie Valley, was named to the IGCA All-State honorable mention and Northeast district lists.
She accrued 385 kills, 378 digs, 50 aces, 20 block assists and 11 solo blocks. Knight served at a 96.5 percent rate.
“At the beginning of the year, I set goals for myself. I wanted to get all-conference, all-district, all this other stuff,” Knight said. “Throughout the year I kept thinking about it, using it. Just reviewing my goals and trying to reach them.”
Joining Knight on both second team All-State and Northeast district lists were Wapsie libero Emma Jones and Sumner libero Alivia Lange.
Jones picked up 495 digs, 103 assists and 35 aces.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to receive post season honors,” she said. “My teammates and I worked hard all season long, and it’s great that our work is getting recognized.”
Lange accumulated 338 digs, 52 aces and three kills.
“We had a young team, but I wouldn’t trade them for the world,” Seehase said. “My teammates made me better on and off the court, and I couldn’t have received postseason honors without them pushing me every day in practice. I love the Cougar environment; this volleyball program is something else. It’s so special, and I’m so glad my last season as a Cougar ended the way it did.”
Wapsie’s Kalvyn Rosengarten was also selected for the Northeast district list.
She earned a single-season record 27 solo blocks, a .376 kill efficiency, 187 kills, 24 block assists and 59 digs.
“I am very, very proud of that senior class,” head coach Austin Shepherd said. “A goal of mine this year was to make them have the best senior year that they possibly could have.
“It’s a testament to the work they put in.”
West Central senior Abby Squires was named to the 1A Northeast district list. The middle blocker collected 219 kills, 66 digs, 47 aces, 25 solo blocks and four block assists. Squires also hit at a .479 attack percentage.
“I’m truly honored to be a part of the all-district team,” she said. “It’s amazing to see my hard work being recognized and I am proud to have been named a part of the all-district team along with everyone else that was named to it.”