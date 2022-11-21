Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The final volleyball postseason awards from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association were handed out recently, with 2A state tournament participants Wapsie Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg acquiring recognition.

Sumner junior outside hitter Isabelle Elliott was named to the IGCA All-State Elite team, as well as first team All-State and the Northeast district list. The Northern Iowa commit led the state in kills (677 on 1,285 attempts) and hit at a .454 kill efficiency (.454). She also collected 293 digs, 62 aces, 19 block assists and 13 solo blocks.

