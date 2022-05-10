WATERLOO — Lydia Imbrogno raised her fist and laughed.
The Wapsie Valley senior cheered as Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Morgan Brandt, a close friend and friendly rival birdied the No. 9 hole.
Imbrogno followed with her own bogey of the hole to close out the round and complete an all-conference performance to lead Wapsie Valley during Monday’s North Iowa Cedar League mega meet at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
Imbrogno shot a 101 to finish in a three-way tie for 11th; she was awarded 12th place in the end.
She shot a 52 on the group’s front nine, which began on No. 10. Her back-nine 49 cut three strokes off.
“It definitely wasn’t my best 18 holes, but it was the first 18-hole round I’ve done this year,” Imbrogno said. “The front nine felt good, but the score didn’t reflect as good.”
“I was golfing with Morgan Brandt, so it made it better. Even if I had a bad shot or just was kind of mad, I could talk to her and forget about it, almost. Have a reset.”
Wapsie Valley carded a 456 as a team to finish eighth. It was 19 behind BCLUW and 15 ahead of South Hardin.
Anna Curley shot a 103, Sydney Matthias shot a 125 and Jaylyn Robinson’s 127 rounded out the team score. Olivia Oldfather (132) and Sophia Kohl (139) were the fifth and sixth scores.