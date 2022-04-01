FAIRBANK — A softer scowl?
Gunner Meyer knows he can be — emotionally aggressive, let’s call it — during athletic competition. He has a penchant to utilize his emotions, either positively or negatively, to fuel his performance.
The 6-foot, 5-inch
Wapsie Valley senior knew he was an integral and vital part of the Warriors performance, and some of his emotional outlook would resonate amongst his teammates.
“I try not to — like, I think I got a lot better with this throughout the year,” Meyer said of his in-season emotional state as head coach Marty McKowen gave a nod. “Toward the beginning of the year, I really showed that if something was going really good, I was super-high. That’s what (McKowen and I) talked about — being super-high and being super-low and working to be in the middle.
“I think I did a lot better than that toward the end of the year.”
The longtime head coach noted Meyer’s frustration — or that of most his
players — comes because of the work they put in.
“When you have players like Gunner who put as much time as they have into making themselves into the player he wants to be, that frustration does show,”
McKowen said. “One of the biggest frustrations being an athlete is being able to control that. Like Gunner said, as the year went on he dealt much better with doing that.”
Meyer’s senior season closed with him averaging 15.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field and 34 percent from the 3-point line. He was named to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association 1A Region 3 All-Substate team and first team All-North Iowa Cedar League East and was voted All-Oelwein Daily Register Player of the Year by a panel of five area coaches and the ODR sports staff.
Meyer helped the Warriors win 17 games each of the past two seasons after contributing to their 2020 1A state championship team.
“The last two years, I wouldn’t say I want happy with how we ended … I am obviously happy with how we did in the regular season and all that the last two years, but we had bigger goals. I’m still happy we won at least one championship.”
Coincidentally, Meyer bookended his career with 11-game win streaks. As a sophomore, it concluded with the banner Wapsie raised. As a senior, it turned a 2-3 start into a season-changing catalyst.
“I was telling everyone even before the season started, ‘This can be a horrible year or a really good year,’” Meyer recalled. “I think that was obvious to most people because we lost three starting seniors.
“To start the year, it was bad. We did not look like we were going to be that good. But throughout the season, we just kept getting better. We just needed more time to play with each other and learn our strengths and weaknesses, things like that.”
Integrating a trio of new starters took its time, as did Meyer’s complete shift to co-point guard duties.
Meyer spent more of the season bringing the ball upcourt and igniting the offense than in the past, and the shift resulted in his best year as a ballhandler. His 86 assists this season were 27 more than his first two years on varsity and Meyer confidently described his ballhandling as vastly improved.
“Ballhandling — (mine) was so bad last year,” he laughed. “But I worked a lot on it and being a true point guard.
“It’s always fun to make good passes, stuff like that. I love passing the ball, and I think I probably did that a little too much at times this year.”
The metamorphosis began his first season on varsity. Meyer, who was 6-4 by his freshman season, was stuck on the block until moving into McKowen’s program. Six-foot-5 posts are somewhat commonplace in high school, but changes at the college level and beyond had Meyer deep in thought.
College basketball is in his future, to be sure. The exact place is in fluctuation at the exact moment, but he’ll be on a college court next season.
“I realized that — kinda what you said, at the next level and even in high school, a 6-5 post, that’s good,” Meyer said. “But if you go into college, you’re not going to make it far being a 6-5 post. You can, but it’s a lot harder.
“I kept thinking, as far back as sophomore year, as a senior it might have to be me as a point guard or play in the backcourt.”
McKowen counseled Meyer as far back as that sophomore season, with more of an eye toward how it would make the Warriors better.
“One of Gunner’s things he really wanted to work on was, ‘Hey, if I get the ball at the 3-point line and they’re hugging on me, can I get to the rim?’” McKowen said. “That’s something he really improved on in the offseason and became much, much better at that this year.”
Meyer hit his highest amount of field goals (121) this season and set career highs in points (306), points per game (15.7), rebounds (202) and rebounds per game (8.8) alongside the assist numbers.
“I knew we were going to have to get better together,” Meyer said of his final season. “Especially with Parker (Landsgard) and Andrew (Westpfahl) playing a bigger role this year. It was trying to get better with everyone and helping all of us get better together.”