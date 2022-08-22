It’s a start.
Trey Weber ran for 80 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 41 yards, but Independence dropped its season-opener at Davenport Assumption, 26-7, last Friday in Davenport.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
It’s a start.
Trey Weber ran for 80 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 41 yards, but Independence dropped its season-opener at Davenport Assumption, 26-7, last Friday in Davenport.
Head coach Justin Putz’s ninth year began with 209 yards of total offense, but the Knights ran off 23 consecutive points after Weber’s 6-yard score with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first quarter.
EJ Miller went 7 for 20 for 80 yards; he also ran for 49. Brady McDonald caught four passes for 39 yards; he also made eight total tackles. Weber and Korver Hupke each had 6.5 tackles, while Weber added three for loss.
The Mustangs (0-1) got an early start to 2022 because of an IHSAA allowance for Davenport Assumption, which lost its first-week opponent during the summer. The association allowed the Knights to add a team, and Independence was the opponent.
Putz remains two victories from 50 wins as Independence looks to reach the 3A playoffs again after a 9-2 record last year. Five starters are back from that club, led by senior quarterback Mitch Johnson. Johnson missed the game at Davenport and will perhaps miss another two weeks, per Putz, because of an injury. He was second-team All-State and threw for 1,457 yards and 22 touchdowns on 109 completions.
Miller has nearly equaled his 2021 rush total of 50 yards; he is the team’s leading returning rusher after the graduation of Marcus Beatty (2,334 yards). Three starters along the offensive line are back to pave the way for Johnson’s passing and Weber’s lead backfield role.
Hupke was named first team All-State while McDonald and Weber were first team All-District. McDonald caught 31 passes for 467 yards and seven scores; he also snagged two interceptions. Seniors Kolby Sebetka (first team All-District) and Quentin Krogman (second-team All-District) join Hupke as the base up front.
“I like our intelligence up front,” Putz said. “I think we have the ability to be physical inside and smart.”
Johnson is a three-year starter, but “we lost some serious weapons and big plays” with the graduation of Beatty, Keegan Schmitt, Jake Sidles and Sawyer Wendling, among others. Weber’s first-game role is in line for bigger steps as the season goes on.
“Our concerns are depth and the (receiver) and secondary positions,” Putz said. “We have to replace all three starters in the defensive backfield and two at receiver. If those positions come along, we have chance to be OK. We will also have to be consistent. We will not have as many home-run plays this year without some of the guys we lost.”
Johnson, Hupke, Weber and Zach Sidles will lead the defensive side.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.