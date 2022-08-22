Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

It’s a start.

Trey Weber ran for 80 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 41 yards, but Independence dropped its season-opener at Davenport Assumption, 26-7, last Friday in Davenport.

