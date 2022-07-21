IOWA CITY — Marcus Beatty struck first.
Davenport Assumption struck back. And it struck harder.
Independence’s senior centerfielder hit a solo home run to lead off the Class 3A state semifinal Wednesday against the No. 1 seed. The Mustangs added a pair of runs in the top of the first, as well.
But the Knights claimed their second mercy-rule win of the playoffs, and fifth of the postseason, with a 13-3 victory at Duane Banks Stadium. Independence (30-12) ended its first postseason run since 2010, and most successful since 1996, with a three-run top of first and just three hits total.
“I hit that home run and I’m like, ‘All right. Perfect. We have a one run lead,’” Beatty said. “And we put two more on them and we’re sitting on a three-run lead.
“Its just momentum switched, and we never got it back.”
“They are solid all the way around,” head coach Matt Miller said. “The whole team is really proud of the way we came out on the attack.
“But we knew they were going hit the ball well, and a team like that, once they start putting pressure on you, it almost feels like 30 seconds later there is five runs on the board. They do that, and they do it well.”
Beatty took Assumption starter Tyler Welch deep on the third pitch of the contest for the one-out shot. Korver Hupke was hit by a pitch with two outs and Keegan Schmitt triple to deep right field for a 2-0 lead.
An error led to Schmitt scoring, then Welch walked Sam Hamilton before closing the frame.
Trey Weber led off the second with a double, but just two baserunners reached after that — Mitch Johnson was intentionally walked with two outs in the second, and Weber walked with two outs in the fourth.
Meanwhile, the Knights (32-6) pulled back two in the first, then plated six in the second off starter Jacob Sidles and reliever Keegan Palmer for an 8-3 score. Palmer settled in for two scoreless innings, but Assumption got to him in the fifth with a walk, back-to-back hits and an error.
Independence brought in Beatty to relieve, but Davenport added the final three runs on an error and consecutive singles to walkoff the run-rule win.
All three of Independence’s hits were for extra bases — Beatty homered, Weber doubled and Schmitt tripled. Beatty, Schmitt and Teegan McEnany claimed runs batted in.
Hamilton, Mitch Johnson and Weber drew walks and Hupke was hit by a pitch.
Sidles ended the season at 8-2, and the Mustangs graduate six players.