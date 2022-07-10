A three-run first was enough.
A couple more didn’t hurt any, though.
Independence (27-11) advance to the 3A Substate 6 semifinal with a 5-2 win against Nevada on Saturday. The game was moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, and to La Porte City, because of field conditions.
Four different Mustangs — Mitchell Johnson, Keegan Schmitt, Korver Hupke and Sam Hamilton — drove in runs. Hupke started and went five innings, striking out six while walking three and allowing just two hits.
Marcus Beatty earned the two-inning save. He walked three and struck out four while allowing no earned runs.
Beaty also walked three times, stole a base and scored once.
Hupke went 2 for 3 with a double and run scored and Hamilton doubled.
UP NEXT
Independence hosts Ballard (19-10) at 7 p.m. tonight.