A three-run first was enough.

A couple more didn’t hurt any, though.

Independence (27-11) advance to the 3A Substate 6 semifinal with a 5-2 win against Nevada on Saturday. The game was moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, and to La Porte City, because of field conditions.

Four different Mustangs — Mitchell Johnson, Keegan Schmitt, Korver Hupke and Sam Hamilton — drove in runs. Hupke started and went five innings, striking out six while walking three and allowing just two hits.

Marcus Beatty earned the two-inning save. He walked three and struck out four while allowing no earned runs.

Beaty also walked three times, stole a base and scored once.

Hupke went 2 for 3 with a double and run scored and Hamilton doubled.

UP NEXT

Independence hosts Ballard (19-10) at 7 p.m. tonight.

