Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore for Cornell. The Rams (7-10, 5-3 Midwest Conference) have won three in a row.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Cornell. Stimson has one offensive rebound.
The Rams host Illinois College on Wednesday.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa. He is redshirting this season for fellow Wapsie alum and UIU head coach Brooks McKowen.
The Peacocks (10-8, 7-5 NSIC) split their weekend road trip.
UIU plays at the University of Mary on Friday and Minot State on Saturday.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks (6-11, 2-11) have lost three in a row.
Pagel has scored 59 points, grabbed 46 rebounds, snagged eight assists and blocked two shots in 16 games. She is 24 for 61 from the field and 11 for 18 from the free-throw line.
UIU plays at the University of Mary on Friday and Minot State on Saturday.
Kenlin Schmitt is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman at Luther College. The Norse (10-6, 5-2 A-R-C) won in double overtime Saturday.
Schmitt has scored four points and grabbed one rebound in three games. She is 2 for 2 from the field.
Luther played at Dubuque on Wednesday and hosts Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday.
Track and field
Carson Lienau is a Jesup graduate and a freshman at Northern Iowa. He placed fifth (15.66 meters; 51 feet, 4.5 inches) in the shot put premier competition at the University of Iowa Hawkeye Invitational last weekend. He also placed fifth in the weight throw (16.26 meters, 53-4.25 feet). He placed fourth (15.54 meters) and seventh in the weight throw (15.48m) at the Jimmy Grant Invitational three days earlier.
The Panthers host the Jack Jennett Invitational on Friday and participate at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational this weekend in Iowa City.
Hailey Eitzenhefer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails participated at the Battle of the Hive and Graduate Classic. Eitzenhefer did not participate.
Austin Langreck is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. Langreck placed second in the 1,000 meters (2:58.78) at the Battle in the Hive on Sunday in Davenport.
Sydnie Martin is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. Martin placed 22nd in the 1K at the Graduate Classic on Saturday in Lincoln. She also ran a leg in the 1,600 relay that placed 14th.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. He placed 29th in the 3,000 meters (9 minutes, 25.66 seconds) and was the anchor leg on the distance medley that placed third.
Maddi Vawter is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. She has not participated in an event yet.
The RedTails are at the Jack Jennett Invitational on Friday and at the Cyclone Open on Saturday.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a junior at Wartburg. The Knights hosted the Chelsey Henkenius Open on Saturday. Lehmann did not participate.
Brody Stark is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore at Wartburg. He placed 12th in the 60-meter hurdles (9.52) and 26th in the 200 meters (26.22) as the Knights won the Open.
The Knights are at the Jack Jennett Invitational on Friday and at the Cyclone Open on Saturday.
Malayna Kiel is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman at Southwest Minnesota State. She placed 19th in the 200 meters at the SDSU Holiday Open & Multi in December.
The Mustangs are at South Dakota State this Friday.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt senior 285-pounder for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (6-2, 2-0 NSIC) won, 26-10, on Sunday. He won an exhibition match by pin.
Baumler is 5-5 on the season.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt junior 165-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 6-5 on the season.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and redshirt senior 141-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 4-2 on the season.
The Peacocks host Augustana on Saturday and Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday.
Treyce Ensign is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman at Ellsworth Community College. Information for Ensign was unavailable as of press time.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Cornell. The Rams (7-2) have won four dual matches in a row. Steffen is 6-6 on the season.
The Rams wrestle at Iowa Wesleyan today.