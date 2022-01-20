FAIRBANK — Growing pains were going to happen.
Danny Adams was sure of it.
In some senses, they have. But in other aspects, Wapsie Valley’s eight freshmen wrestlers have come in and integrated seamlessly with a Warriors team that is bolstered by their presence.
“I thought some of them were going to have an impact on our season, our dual team,” said Adams, Wapsie’s head coach. “I don’t know if I thought maybe at the beginning of the year that five of them would be in the lineup. It shows the work they’ve done.”
Chase Ackerman (170 pounds, 18-11), Kanen Decker (126, 23-9), Jonah Frost (152, 11-19) and Drew Lansing (160, 18-13) have all put up double-digit victories. Dallas Tisue (138, 6-8) and Andrew Matthias (285, 4-7) wrestled their way into the lineup recently.
“I think the six freshmen that start stepped up a big game from last year to this year,” Ackerman said. “They’re taking a big role coming in from junior high … I think we’ve taken on a big role as part of the team.”
All came into the program with youth bona fides. Ackerman is a three-time AAU youth champion while Decker and Lansing are two-time placewinners. Matthias is a five-time national tournament qualifier and Brayden Dana (132, 0-2) also qualified for the national tournament before coming into high school. Garrett Miller (138, 5-5) has also seen spot duty.
“It’s just we had to prove to ourselves and prove to people that we belonged in the lineup,” Decker said. “We’ve lost some, we’ve won some. We just continue to get better and help the team out.”
Ackerman and Lansing nod as Decker speaks while Adams breaks into a soft smile.
“That’s the thing,” the coach said. “The freshmen are confident in themselves. That puts them ahead of things. They go out there ready to roll.”
Even with a substantial collective pre-high school resume, coming into a high school wrestling room full-time can be a little intimidating.
“The upperclassmen set the pace pretty well and I think we’ve met it pretty good. I think now we just push each other at this point,” Lansing said. “You just keep moving, keep pushing forward. Deal with it and keep going. Take it one step at a time.”
Added Ackerman, “Practicing against the older wrestlers gets me pumped. They want to push me and beat me to my limits, but I want to push them to their limits and make both of us better.”
The room goes silent when the trio is asked who amongst themselves has impressed the collective. Eyes turn toward each other. Adams quickly steps in.
“They’ve all had their moments where they know they helped us out in a tournament or a dual,” he said. “You were there earlier when Jonah Frost got us going in the Oelwein and Denver duals. Chase had a great tournament in Tripoli. And Kanen is coming off one of the best weeks here, freshman or team wise, as a placewinner at Nashua-Plainfield and majoring another State qualifier from Sumner-Fred within a week.
“Some set the pace for what they want to do, for their goals, in week number one and are following their path to those goals. There are some who have also maybe had some road bumps they didn’t expect, but they are getting better from them.”