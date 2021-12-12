FAIRBANK — Mason Harter smirked and Andrew Westpfahl grinned.
Wapsie Valley led Oelwien by five points at halftime, but held the visiting Huskies to seven second-half points in a 74-37 North Iowa Cedar League East rout Friday.
What happened in the last 16 minutes?
“We got our butt chewed at halftime by (head coach Marty McKowen),” said the junior forward Harter. “That’s what happened. We were only up by five at halftime, and he told us we had to kick it in gear.”
Added classmate Westpfahl, “We worked better together as a team. Wwe got our stuff into gear, I guess you could say.”
McKowen laughed.
“Our intensity level against Hudson was so good in that first half, and tonight it was 180 degrees the opposite to start the game,” the longtime head coach said. “It wasn’t good. We gave up way too many easy shots.
“I told them ‘They’re not doing anything special against us. What we have to do is look at ourselves and make ourselves a better defensive team.’ And we did in the second half.”
Oelwein (1-4, 0-2 North Iowa Cedar League East) trailed 35-30 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a miss and two turnovers in the first minute and a half. The misses kept coming for the road team, and by the time Garet Kiel dropped in a jumper with two minutes, six seconds left in the quarter Wapsie led 52-32.
The Huskies hit just two of their final 20 shots from the last 10 seconds or so of the second quarter to the end of the game. Oelwein also was 2 for 5 from the free-throw line in the second half.
“It was us being smarter, and better, on defense,” McKowen said. “You have to give the kids credit for turning around in the second half and doing that.”
Carter Jeanes scored 13 to lead the Huskies while Kiel added 10.
Harter scored 15 and collected four blocks. Westpfahl (three steals) and Parker Landsgard (four steals) each scored 14 and Casey O’Donnell added 11.
“Mental focus, do what we’re coached to do and play as hard as we can,” Westpfahl said of the defensive effort. “We need to play defense all four quarters instead of just half a game. All four quarters. Defense wins games; it’s not all about offense.”
Wapsie (2-2, 1-0 NICL East) followed Friday’s win with a 67-44 loss to Decorah on Saturday in Fayette at the Upper Iowa Shootout. Statistics were unavailable as of press time, but the Warriors gave up 26 in the second quarter and were held to four points in the third.