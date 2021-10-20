Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right.

This is the final poll for 8-Man and Classes A, 1A and 2A

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11) 8-0 110 1

2. Southeast Polk 7-1 96 2

3. Urbandale 7-1 81 4

4. Ankeny 6-2 76 5

5. Iowa City High 7-1 59 7

6. Marion Linn-Mar 7-1 51 6

7. West Des Moines Dowling 5-3 40 10

8. West Des Moines Valley 6-2 33 3

9. Pleasant Valley 6-2 32 9

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 27 8

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Eldridge North Scott (11) 8-0 110 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-1 93 3

3. Indianola 7-1 84 6

4. Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1 72 5

5. Winterset 7-1 61 7

6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 6-2 53 8

7. Bondurant Farrar 7-1 49 2

8. Decorah 6-2 25 9

9. Norwalk 6-2 22 4

(tie) Webster City 6-2 22 10

Others receiving votes: Burlington 8. Spencer 3. Clear Creek-Amana 2. Fort Dodge 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Harlan (8) 8-0 105 1

2. Boyden-Hull-RV (3) 8-0 101 2

3. Solon 8-0 84 3

4. Humboldt 8-0 79 4

5. Manchester West Delaware 7-1 68 5

6. Van Horne Benton 7-1 45 8

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-2 37 9

8. Nevada 7-1 36 7

9. Independence 7-1 35 6

10. Adel ADM 6-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 1. Grinnell 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. O-A/BCIG (6) 7-1 101 2

2. Waukon (4) 7-1 96 3

3. State Center West Marshall (1) 7-1 75 4

4. Spirit Lake 6-2 69 6

5. Greene County 7-1 64 5

6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 7-1 63 1

7. Inwood West Lyon 6-2 46 T7

8. North Fayette 7-1 38 T7

9. Central Lyon-GLR 5-3 19 10

10. Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-3 17 9

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Oelwein 4. Osceola Clarke 2. New Hampton 2. Monticello 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Van Meter (10) 8-0 109 1

2. Underwood 8-0 96 2

3. Sigourney-Keota (1) 8-0 79 4

4. Iowa City Regina 8-0 78 3

5. Dike-New Hartford 8-0 68 5

6. Dyersville Beckman 8-0 56 6

7. Pella Christian 7-1 38 8

8. AC/GC 7-0 30 7

9. Hawarden West Sioux 7-1 26 9

10. Denver 7-1 20 10

Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 4. Waterloo Columbus 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Britt West Hancock (9) 8-0 108 1

2. Troy Mills North Linn (2) 8-0 97 2

3. Logan-Magnolia 7-1 80 4

4. Grundy Center 7-1 73 5

5. Lisbon 7-1 60 6

6. Moville Woodbury Central 7-1 59 7

7. North Butler 7-1 41 3

8. East Buchanan 7-1 37 9

9. Lynnville-Sully 7-1 17 NR

10. Wapsie Valley 6-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 9. North Tama 7. Mount Ayr 2. Belle Plaine 1. Southwest Valley 1.Wapello 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Anita CAM (6) 8-0 102 1

2. Montezuma (3) 9-0 91 2

3. Easton Valley (1) 8-0 86 3

4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 8-0 84 4

5. Wayland WACO 8-0 57 5

6. Audubon 7-1 47 6

7. Turkey Valley 8-0 46 7

8. Lenox 8-0 45 8

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-1 15 10

10. Newell-Fonda 7-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Kee 6. Janesville 5. Don Bosco 4. English Valleys 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.

