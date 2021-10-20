The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right.
This is the final poll for 8-Man and Classes A, 1A and 2A
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11) 8-0 110 1
2. Southeast Polk 7-1 96 2
3. Urbandale 7-1 81 4
4. Ankeny 6-2 76 5
5. Iowa City High 7-1 59 7
6. Marion Linn-Mar 7-1 51 6
7. West Des Moines Dowling 5-3 40 10
8. West Des Moines Valley 6-2 33 3
9. Pleasant Valley 6-2 32 9
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 27 8
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Eldridge North Scott (11) 8-0 110 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-1 93 3
3. Indianola 7-1 84 6
4. Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1 72 5
5. Winterset 7-1 61 7
6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 6-2 53 8
7. Bondurant Farrar 7-1 49 2
8. Decorah 6-2 25 9
9. Norwalk 6-2 22 4
(tie) Webster City 6-2 22 10
Others receiving votes: Burlington 8. Spencer 3. Clear Creek-Amana 2. Fort Dodge 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harlan (8) 8-0 105 1
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (3) 8-0 101 2
3. Solon 8-0 84 3
4. Humboldt 8-0 79 4
5. Manchester West Delaware 7-1 68 5
6. Van Horne Benton 7-1 45 8
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-2 37 9
8. Nevada 7-1 36 7
9. Independence 7-1 35 6
10. Adel ADM 6-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 1. Grinnell 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. O-A/BCIG (6) 7-1 101 2
2. Waukon (4) 7-1 96 3
3. State Center West Marshall (1) 7-1 75 4
4. Spirit Lake 6-2 69 6
5. Greene County 7-1 64 5
6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 7-1 63 1
7. Inwood West Lyon 6-2 46 T7
8. North Fayette 7-1 38 T7
9. Central Lyon-GLR 5-3 19 10
10. Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-3 17 9
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Oelwein 4. Osceola Clarke 2. New Hampton 2. Monticello 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Van Meter (10) 8-0 109 1
2. Underwood 8-0 96 2
3. Sigourney-Keota (1) 8-0 79 4
4. Iowa City Regina 8-0 78 3
5. Dike-New Hartford 8-0 68 5
6. Dyersville Beckman 8-0 56 6
7. Pella Christian 7-1 38 8
8. AC/GC 7-0 30 7
9. Hawarden West Sioux 7-1 26 9
10. Denver 7-1 20 10
Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 4. Waterloo Columbus 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (9) 8-0 108 1
2. Troy Mills North Linn (2) 8-0 97 2
3. Logan-Magnolia 7-1 80 4
4. Grundy Center 7-1 73 5
5. Lisbon 7-1 60 6
6. Moville Woodbury Central 7-1 59 7
7. North Butler 7-1 41 3
8. East Buchanan 7-1 37 9
9. Lynnville-Sully 7-1 17 NR
10. Wapsie Valley 6-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 9. North Tama 7. Mount Ayr 2. Belle Plaine 1. Southwest Valley 1.Wapello 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Anita CAM (6) 8-0 102 1
2. Montezuma (3) 9-0 91 2
3. Easton Valley (1) 8-0 86 3
4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 8-0 84 4
5. Wayland WACO 8-0 57 5
6. Audubon 7-1 47 6
7. Turkey Valley 8-0 46 7
8. Lenox 8-0 45 8
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-1 15 10
10. Newell-Fonda 7-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Kee 6. Janesville 5. Don Bosco 4. English Valleys 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.