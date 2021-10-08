Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Friday

Class 2A, District 4

North Fayette Valley 27, Union 21

Wahlert Catholic 35, Oelwein 0

Waukon 26, Jesup 14

Class 1A, District 4

Beckman Catholic 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

MFL MarMac 44, Cascade 26

Class A, District 3

Grundy Center 46, BCLUW 7

Nashua-Plainfield 38, AGWSR 14

North Linn 36, Hudson 0

Wapsie Valley 14, North Tama 0

Class A, District 4

East Buchanan 30, Clayton Ridge 0

8-man, District 3

Janesville 48, Clarksville 20

Rockford 50, West Central 26

Turkey Valley 46, Tripoli 12

ELSEWHERE

Akron-Westfield 29, South O’Brien, Paullina 28

Ankeny 56, Des Moines, North 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Central Springs 0

Atlantic 42, Knoxville 6

Audubon 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 8

Benton Community 23, Assumption, Davenport 3

Bettendorf 1, Iowa City West 0

Bondurant Farrar 43, Boone 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10

CAM, Anita 82, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22

Camanche 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 14

Carroll 13, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 28

Cedar Rapids Xavier 34, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Cedar Rapids, Washington 43, Newton 23

Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Central Lyon 55, Sheldon 0

Clarinda 27, Des Moines Christian 12

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo def. Postville, forfeit

Decorah 52, Marion 6

Dike-New Hartford 35, Denver 10

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Eagle Grove 38, Belmond-Klemme 0

Fort Dodge 42, Storm Lake 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Griswold 0

Harlan 58, ADM, Adel 30

Harris-Lake Park 41, West Bend-Mallard 18

IKM-Manning 48, Lawton-Bronson 27

Iowa Falls-Alden 49, Albia 14

Lamoni 58, Moravia 30

LeMars 42, Denison-Schleswig 14

Lenox 62, Martensdale-St. Marys 20

Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 19

Linn-Mar, Marion 56, Ottumwa 0

Lynnville-Sully 51, Ogden 15

Marshalltown 14, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Montezuma 45, Baxter 24

Monticello 14, Anamosa 8

Mount Ayr 31, Earlham 6

Nashua-Plainfield 38, AGWSR, Ackley 14

Nevada 28, Algona 14

New Hampton 34, Forest City 0

New London 53, Lone Tree 8

Newell-Fonda 49, Glidden-Ralston 7

Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, West Fork, Sheffield 21

Nodaway Valley 14, West Central Valley, Stuart 6

North Fayette Valley 27, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 36, Hudson 0

Norwalk 42, Perry 0

Osage 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10

Pella 36, Oskaloosa 0

Pella Christian 52, Eldon Cardinal 8

Pleasant Valley 31, Iowa City High 14

Pleasantville 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Red Oak 15, Clarke, Osceola 7

Regina, Iowa City 26, West Branch 8

Rockford 50, West Central, Maynard 26

Sioux Center 35, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23

Sioux City, East 51, Des Moines, East 7

Solon 56, Fairfield 7

South Central Calhoun 41, Woodward-Granger 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 28

South Hardin 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 7

Southeast Polk 21, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20

Southeast Valley 40, PAC-LM 3

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Murray 6

Southwest Valley 15, Riverside, Oakland 12

Spirit Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9, Sidney 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20

Stanton 64, Bedford 34

Treynor 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 21

Tri-Center, Neola 26, Woodbury Central, Moville 23

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46, Tripoli 12

Underwood 70, West Monona 0

Urbandale 56, Sioux City, West 6

Valley, West Des Moines 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 20

Van Meter 43, Interstate 35,Truro 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 35, Oelwein 0

Wapello 48, Alburnett 12

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14, North Tama, Traer 0

Waukee 33, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 11

Waukee Northwest 17, Ankeny Centennial 6

Webster City 21, Spencer 7

West Delaware, Manchester 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3

West Hancock, Britt 35, Saint Ansgar 0

West Marshall, State Center 50, Roland-Story, Story City 21

Williamsburg 41, Davis County, Bloomfield 8

Winterset 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

