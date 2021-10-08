Friday
Class 2A, District 4
North Fayette Valley 27, Union 21
Wahlert Catholic 35, Oelwein 0
Waukon 26, Jesup 14
Class 1A, District 4
Beckman Catholic 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
MFL MarMac 44, Cascade 26
Class A, District 3
Grundy Center 46, BCLUW 7
Nashua-Plainfield 38, AGWSR 14
North Linn 36, Hudson 0
Wapsie Valley 14, North Tama 0
Class A, District 4
North Linn 36, Hudson 0
East Buchanan 30, Clayton Ridge 0
8-man, District 3
Janesville 48, Clarksville 20
Rockford 50, West Central 26
Turkey Valley 46, Tripoli 12
ELSEWHERE
Akron-Westfield 29, South O’Brien, Paullina 28
Ankeny 56, Des Moines, North 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Central Springs 0
Atlantic 42, Knoxville 6
Audubon 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 8
Benton Community 23, Assumption, Davenport 3
Bettendorf 1, Iowa City West 0
Bondurant Farrar 43, Boone 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10
CAM, Anita 82, Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Camanche 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 14
Carroll 13, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 28
Cedar Rapids Xavier 34, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Cedar Rapids, Washington 43, Newton 23
Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Central Lyon 55, Sheldon 0
Clarinda 27, Des Moines Christian 12
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo def. Postville, forfeit
Decorah 52, Marion 6
Dike-New Hartford 35, Denver 10
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
Eagle Grove 38, Belmond-Klemme 0
Fort Dodge 42, Storm Lake 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Griswold 0
Harlan 58, ADM, Adel 30
Harris-Lake Park 41, West Bend-Mallard 18
IKM-Manning 48, Lawton-Bronson 27
Iowa Falls-Alden 49, Albia 14
Lamoni 58, Moravia 30
LeMars 42, Denison-Schleswig 14
Lenox 62, Martensdale-St. Marys 20
Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 19
Linn-Mar, Marion 56, Ottumwa 0
Lynnville-Sully 51, Ogden 15
Marshalltown 14, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Montezuma 45, Baxter 24
Monticello 14, Anamosa 8
Mount Ayr 31, Earlham 6
Nevada 28, Algona 14
New Hampton 34, Forest City 0
New London 53, Lone Tree 8
Newell-Fonda 49, Glidden-Ralston 7
Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, West Fork, Sheffield 21
Nodaway Valley 14, West Central Valley, Stuart 6
Norwalk 42, Perry 0
Osage 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10
Pella 36, Oskaloosa 0
Pella Christian 52, Eldon Cardinal 8
Pleasant Valley 31, Iowa City High 14
Pleasantville 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8
Red Oak 15, Clarke, Osceola 7
Regina, Iowa City 26, West Branch 8
Sioux Center 35, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23
Sioux City, East 51, Des Moines, East 7
Solon 56, Fairfield 7
South Central Calhoun 41, Woodward-Granger 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 28
South Hardin 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 7
Southeast Polk 21, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20
Southeast Valley 40, PAC-LM 3
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Murray 6
Southwest Valley 15, Riverside, Oakland 12
Spirit Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9, Sidney 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20
Stanton 64, Bedford 34
Treynor 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 21
Tri-Center, Neola 26, Woodbury Central, Moville 23
Underwood 70, West Monona 0
Urbandale 56, Sioux City, West 6
Valley, West Des Moines 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 20
Van Meter 43, Interstate 35,Truro 0
Wapello 48, Alburnett 12
Waukee 33, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 11
Waukee Northwest 17, Ankeny Centennial 6
Webster City 21, Spencer 7
West Delaware, Manchester 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
West Hancock, Britt 35, Saint Ansgar 0
West Marshall, State Center 50, Roland-Story, Story City 21
Williamsburg 41, Davis County, Bloomfield 8
Winterset 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20
