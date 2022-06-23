AMES — Excitement and expectations are high for Iowa State volleyball in 2022, and they were reflected during the release of the 2022 Big 12 preseason poll on Thursday.
Thee league’s coaches picked the Cyclones to finish third.
Last season’s Cyclones were picked fifth in the preseason before finishing tied for third in the conference standings. The Cyclones have been picked to finish among the league’s top five every year since 2009.
Iowa State made the NCAA tournament for the 14th time under head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch in 2021 and return 12 letterwinners from a squad that went 16-12 and 8-8 in the Big 12.
Leading the way is fifth-year senior Eleanor Holthaus, who was selected to the All-Big 12 preseason team announced Wednesday. The Cyclones also return All-Big 12 Second Team setter Jaden Newsome and three other starters in outside hitters Annie Hatch and Kenzie Mantz and middle blocker Alexis Engelbrecht.
Iowa State volleyball season tickets are on sale July 6.