DES MOINES — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association have announced their 2021 all-state football teams.
Dozens of sports writers and coaches from across the state met either in-person at Dowling Catholic High School or over Zoom to select this year’s teams.
Several area athletes were named to their respective classes’ team.
In Class A, Starmont senior linebacker Bowen Munger, the district defensive player of the year, was named to the All-State second team. He totaled 84 tackles, with 75 solo, seven tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
Wapsie Valley had a pair of second-team honorees in defensive lineman Mason Harter (57.5 tackles, 43 solo, 16 for loss, seven sacks, five fumble recoveries, two interceptions) and defensive back Dawson Schmit (50.5 tackles, 44 solo, six interceptions)
In Class 2A, North Fayette Valley senior Israel Hernandez was selected to the second team as an offensive lineman and junior Kaleb White was selected as a kick returner. White returned eight punts for 136 yards (17 yards per return) and seven kicks for 132 (18.9 ypr).