The last week of the regular season is here. Three teams are locked into the playoff picture — North Fayette Valley, Starmont and Wapsie Valley — and jostling for positioning. Three others — Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg and West Central — are currently on the outside looking in and need wins and help to get back into the race.

Oelwein at North Fayette Valley

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

North Fayette Valley High School

600 North Pine Street

West Union

Records: Oelwein 1-6, 1-3 2A-4; NFV 6-1, 3-1

Last week: Wahlert Catholic 35, Oelwein 0; NFV 27, Union 21

Historical matchup: 8-2, NFV

Last time out: Oelwein 30, NFV 15, Sept. 25, 2020

Lisbon at Starmont

Friday, 7 p.m.

Starmont High School

3202 40th Street, Arlington

Records: Lisbon 6-1, 6-0 A-5 ; Starmont 3-4, 3-3 A-4

Last week: Lisbon 43, Highland 0; Starmont 45, Maquoketa Valley 0

Historical matchup: Lisbon, 4-0

Last time out: Lisbon 17, Starmont 0, Sept. 8, 2017

Columbus Catholic at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Friday, 7 p.m.

Sumner-Fredericksburg High School

802 W 6th St, Sumner

Records: CC 5-2, 3-1 1A-4; S-F 2-5, 1-3

Last week: CC 1, Postville 0 (FFT); Beckman Catholic 28, S-F 0

Historical matchup: 2-1, S-F

Last time out: CC 28, S-F 0, Sept. 25, 2020

BCLUW at Wapsie Valley

Friday, 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley High School

2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank

Records: BCLUW 0-7, 0-4 A-3; Wapsie Valley 5-2, 4-1

Last week: Grundy Center 46, BCLUW 7; WV 14, North Tama 0

Historical matchup: 4-0, WV

Last time out: WV 54, BCLUW 0, Oct. 4, 2019

Turkey Valley at West Central

Friday, 7 p.m.

West Central High School

305 Pember St, Maynard

Records: Turkey Valley 7-0, 5-0 8-man 3; West Central 2-5, 1-4

Last week: Turkey Valley 46, Tripoli 12; Rockford 50, West Central 26

Historical matchup: 6-0, Turkey Valley

Last time out: Turkey Valley 68, West Central 0, Oct. 11, 2019

