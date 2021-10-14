The last week of the regular season is here. Three teams are locked into the playoff picture — North Fayette Valley, Starmont and Wapsie Valley — and jostling for positioning. Three others — Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg and West Central — are currently on the outside looking in and need wins and help to get back into the race.
Oelwein at North Fayette Valley
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North Fayette Valley High School
600 North Pine Street
West Union
Records: Oelwein 1-6, 1-3 2A-4; NFV 6-1, 3-1
Last week: Wahlert Catholic 35, Oelwein 0; NFV 27, Union 21
Historical matchup: 8-2, NFV
Last time out: Oelwein 30, NFV 15, Sept. 25, 2020
Lisbon at Starmont
Friday, 7 p.m.
Starmont High School
3202 40th Street, Arlington
Records: Lisbon 6-1, 6-0 A-5 ; Starmont 3-4, 3-3 A-4
Last week: Lisbon 43, Highland 0; Starmont 45, Maquoketa Valley 0
Historical matchup: Lisbon, 4-0
Last time out: Lisbon 17, Starmont 0, Sept. 8, 2017
Columbus Catholic at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Friday, 7 p.m.
Sumner-Fredericksburg High School
802 W 6th St, Sumner
Records: CC 5-2, 3-1 1A-4; S-F 2-5, 1-3
Last week: CC 1, Postville 0 (FFT); Beckman Catholic 28, S-F 0
Historical matchup: 2-1, S-F
Last time out: CC 28, S-F 0, Sept. 25, 2020
BCLUW at Wapsie Valley
Friday, 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley High School
2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank
Records: BCLUW 0-7, 0-4 A-3; Wapsie Valley 5-2, 4-1
Last week: Grundy Center 46, BCLUW 7; WV 14, North Tama 0
Historical matchup: 4-0, WV
Last time out: WV 54, BCLUW 0, Oct. 4, 2019
Turkey Valley at West Central
Friday, 7 p.m.
West Central High School
305 Pember St, Maynard
Records: Turkey Valley 7-0, 5-0 8-man 3; West Central 2-5, 1-4
Last week: Turkey Valley 46, Tripoli 12; Rockford 50, West Central 26
Historical matchup: 6-0, Turkey Valley
Last time out: Turkey Valley 68, West Central 0, Oct. 11, 2019