FB capsule

Both Starmont and Sumner-Fredericksburg will play in week nine. The Stars open the Class A playoffs on the road and the Cougars face Clayton Ridge in an extra-seaosn game outside of the playoffs.

 File photo

The playoffs begin tonight for three area teams — North Fayette Valley, Starmont and Wapsie Valley. Win or go — or stay — home.

Sumner-Fredericksburg will also play a “regular season” game in Sumner to close its year.

New Hampton at North Fayette Valley

Friday, 7 p.m.

Ron Wymer Field

600 N. Pine St.,

West Union

Records: New Hampton 5-3, NFV 7-1

Last week: New Hampton 32, Clear Lake 28; NFV 39, Oelwein 0

Historical matchup: 7-1, NFV

Last time out: NFV 28, New Hampton 27, Sept. 18, 2020

Starmont at North Butler

Friday, 7 p.m.

North Butler High School

201 N. Fifth St., Greene

Records: Starmont 3-5, North Butler 7-1

Last week: Lisbon 36, Starmont 21; N. Butler 36, West Hancock 0

Historical matchup: 2-2

Last time out: North Butler 21, Starmont 7, Aug. 25, 2017

Clayton Ridge at Sumner-Fred

Friday, 7 p.m.

Sumner-Fredericksburg High School

802 W. Sixth St., Sumner

Records: CR 3-5, S-F 2-6

Last week: Bellevue 7, CR 6; Columbus Catholic 42, S-F 0

Historical matchup: 2-0, S-F

Last time out: S-F 19, CR 7, Oct. 23, 2015

Alburnett at Wapsie Valley

Friday, 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley High School

2535 Viking Ave., Fairbank

Records: Alburnett 4-4, Wapsie Valley 6-2

Last week: Alburnett 13,

Columbus 9; WV 47, BCLUW 0

Historical matchup: 2-1, WV

Last time out: WV 32, Alburnett 6, Sept. 8, 2017

