The playoffs begin tonight for three area teams — North Fayette Valley, Starmont and Wapsie Valley. Win or go — or stay — home.
Sumner-Fredericksburg will also play a “regular season” game in Sumner to close its year.
New Hampton at North Fayette Valley
Friday, 7 p.m.
Ron Wymer Field
600 N. Pine St.,
West Union
Records: New Hampton 5-3, NFV 7-1
Last week: New Hampton 32, Clear Lake 28; NFV 39, Oelwein 0
Historical matchup: 7-1, NFV
Last time out: NFV 28, New Hampton 27, Sept. 18, 2020
Starmont at North Butler
Friday, 7 p.m.
North Butler High School
201 N. Fifth St., Greene
Records: Starmont 3-5, North Butler 7-1
Last week: Lisbon 36, Starmont 21; N. Butler 36, West Hancock 0
Historical matchup: 2-2
Last time out: North Butler 21, Starmont 7, Aug. 25, 2017
Clayton Ridge at Sumner-Fred
Friday, 7 p.m.
Sumner-Fredericksburg High School
802 W. Sixth St., Sumner
Records: CR 3-5, S-F 2-6
Last week: Bellevue 7, CR 6; Columbus Catholic 42, S-F 0
Historical matchup: 2-0, S-F
Last time out: S-F 19, CR 7, Oct. 23, 2015
Alburnett at Wapsie Valley
Friday, 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley High School
2535 Viking Ave., Fairbank
Records: Alburnett 4-4, Wapsie Valley 6-2
Last week: Alburnett 13,
Columbus 9; WV 47, BCLUW 0
Historical matchup: 2-1, WV
Last time out: WV 32, Alburnett 6, Sept. 8, 2017