This program is for kindergartners. They will work on basic basketball fundamental skills and drills on Tuesday and Thursday evenings for two weeks.

Each child will go home with a basketball at the end of the program.

Program dates are Feb. 15, 17, 22 and 24. Boys practice is from 5-5:30 p.m. and the girls are from 5:30-6 p.m.

It is held at the Williams Wellness Center.

Registration deadline is Friday. The fee is $25. Pick up and drop off registration forms at the Williams Wellness Center. For additional information call (319) 283-2312.

