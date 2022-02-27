WATERLOO — They believed.
They believed, and bedlam ensued.
State champion thrower Carson Lienau leapt 2 feet in the air. Sophomore sharpshooter Jack Miller’s face lit up — literally — as he was handed a TV microphone and recorded.
A sea-of-white student section chanted the popular “I believe” chant ubiquitous with victory on the court.
Jesup head coach Joe Smeins pointed to the crowd, to his players, to whoever he could in the aftermath of Jesup’s 62-57 Class 2A Substate 4 championship win against Aplington-Parkersburg on Saturday at Waterloo East.
Two days prior, Lienau and classmates Corbin Fuelling and Parker McHone noted the J-Hawks (19-5) weren’t the team that lost by 39 to the Falcons on Jan. 3. Jesup proved it by handing Aplington (21-3) its third loss and extending its own win streak to 16 games Saturday.
“Absolutely. Not a doubt in my mind,” Fuelling said when reminded of his words. “I’m so happy for my guys, my teammates, and Smeins. Mad Dog, the whole coaching staff.”
The North Iowa Cedar League East champion J-Hawks held a tenuous 55-52 lead against the NICL Central titlist after Garrett Hempen sank a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 22 seconds left.
The Falcons forced another turnover but missed their shot.
Miller was fouled and went to the line for a 1-and-1 attempt. He sank both, then responded to Gavin Thomas’ three-point play (57-55) with another two makes for a four-point lead (59-55) with 45 seconds left.
Fuelling came up with a steal on the defensive end. He missed the layup, but the ball was poked out to him and he was fouled.
Fuelling split a pair for a 60-55 lead with 33 ticks left.
It closed to 60-57 and Miller went to the line again. Split, 61-57.
Aplington turned the ball over again and Miller was hacked with less than 10 seconds left.
Two for two, 62-57. Ballgame.
“Credit to Joe Smeins,” Miller said. “He makes us shoot about, I don’t know, it feels like 50 free throws a day. We play competitions in free throws with our whole team; we’re so confident at the line.
“We knew it would come down to the last minute and free throws were crucial. We had to make every one of them. Made enough.”
Miller sank 7 of 8 in the final 1:06 and 5 for 6 in the last 45 seconds. Jesup was 8 for 10 over the final 1:06 and 17 for 24 for the night.
“I’m not going to lie,” Lienau said. “I sent a prayer up to G-d standing at the free throw line. (Jack) knocked them down. I couldn’t believe it. Six for six, was it, in the last minute, that Jack was? Five for six?
“We practice free throws every day. It was such a good moment.”
Added Fuelling, “Jack Miller. He is that dude.”
Miller scored a game-high 24. Lienau added 13 and nine rebounds and Carter Even chipped in nine points.
“We just found a way tonight,” Smeins said. “It wasn’t the prettiest thing in the world, but substate finals aren’t meant to be pretty. Winning the game was the most important thing tonight, and we did that.”
The J-Hawks led 35-27 with three minutes remaining in the third, and even after the Falcons used an 11-0 run to retake the lead (38-35), Jesup didn’t collapse.
Smeins’ team held Aplington to 35 percent shooting (21 for 60) from the field, including missing 19 3s. Falcons senior guard Jayden Mackie (20 points per game) netted just 12 on 3 for 16 shooting. Hempen scored 22 while Falcon double-digit scorers Gavin Thomas (13.5) and Christian Haugstad (11.6) were held to 11 combined.
“We knew they were going to come back,” Fuelling said. “It was all about resilience, getting it done on the defensive end when we really, really needed to.”
Trailing by three, Lienau dropped in a putback for a 38-37 deficit. A minute later, Fuelling sank a 3 for a 40-38 lead and Lienau blocked a layup attempt with time closing in the third.
A-P got the rebound but misfired on a 3 and Miller opened the fourth with a 3 of his own for a 43-38 advantage. It grew to 52-42 on Brevin Dahl’s 3 with 3:36 remaining to ignite the Jesup side of Waterloo East’s gymnasium.
“There was never really a doubt we were going to win,” Lienau said. “When they got up (three) in the second half, none of us gave up. We stayed together and that’s what I love about our team.
“It’s insane. We lost to them by 39 two months ago. This shows anything can happen once you get here.”
The J-Hawks had one final wave to stave off but earned its first state tournament berth since 2016. Then they reveled in the aftermath.
“It’s amazing,” Miller said. “Every kid dreams of going to Wells Fargo Arena. It’s awesome.”