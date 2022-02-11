JESUP — The ball hit off the back of the rim and bounded toward the Jesup bench.
Senior wing Carter Even and sophomore guard Jack Miller both gave chase to keep the ball inbounds.
Even leapt for the ball while crossing the court boundary and in one motion, grabbed it and lofted it over his head toward the J-Hawks basket as he flew out of bounds.
The gym erupted as Even’s errant over-the-head backward heave found its way into the hoop for a 3-pointer. After a brief conference, the officials deemed the shot good.
“That was a one in a million shot,” Jesup head coach Joe Smeins said. “First of all, great hustle. Second, he threw the ball toward the right basket. He threw it at our basket, not theirs.
“Then it goes in, to boot. It couldn’t have gone any better for us.”
It was that kind of night for the home team, which clinched the Northeast Iowa Cedar League East championship with an 80-63 victory against Wapsie Valley. The J-Hawks (16-5, 8-0) bested the Warriors (14-5, 6-2) last Friday, 64-44, as part of the season sweep.
“We knew Wapsie would come ready to play tonight,” Smeins said. “Great program, great coach, great coaches, good players. A lot of respect for them, but our guys were great again tonight.”
Evens’ blind toss up gave Jesup a 47-35 advantage three minutes into the third quarter, and the J-Hawks rode out the rest of the contest with an eight-to-12-point cushion.
A brief Wapsie surge helped close the deficit to eight points (63-55) on Gunner Meyer’s layup with 3 minutes, 21 seconds left in the contest but a Carson Lienau three-point play on the return end forced Marty McKowen’s squad to foul the rest of the way.
Jesup hit 12 of 13 free throws and a layup in the final 2:43.
While the game was much closer than Friday’s duel — Jesup led 40-5 at one point in the first half — McKowen noted a first-half issue plagued his team’s effort in keeping the game close.
Jesup turned 11 offensive rebounds into eight points and also turned four steals into eight points off four fastbreak layups. For the game, the J-Hawks snared 12 offensive rebounds.
Wapsie trailed 23-13 after the first quarter and the deficiency remained 10 (39-29) at the half.
“Look at the first half. That’s where the problem was, again,” McKowen said. “We had one offensive rebound the entire first half, that’s it, and my guess is they had somewhere around 15. That’s an effort problem.
“Rebounding is not skill. It’s effort. That’s what I talked to the kids about. When we’re missing shots, we must get offensive rebounds. And we can’t give up offensive rebounds when we do a good job on defense and make them miss shots.”
The Warriors drew even at 3 on Meyer’s 3, closed within 11-6 on an Andrew Westpfahl 3 and pulled within 18-11 on a Parker Landsgard 3. A Meyer basket thinned the margin to 18-13 before Jesup put up five in 15 seconds on consecutive possessions.
The hosts’ run continued into the second and it led 29-13 before Wapsie pushed back into the contest. Jesup’s margin never fell under eight, however.
“It was a tale of two teams — they’re big, we’re little. I’m really proud of our guys,” Smeins said. “Our guys knew what we were going to get tonight. This group has practiced so well the last six weeks, and I’m really proud of them.”
Meyer scored 27 and accumulated
nine rebounds, four assists and a block. Mason Harter added 16 points, five rebounds and a block. Each chipped in one steal.
Lienau netted 20 points and grabbed double-digit rebounds for Jesup. His only miss from the field (9 for 10) was a 3-point attempt.
Parker McHone added 18, sinking eight free throws in the final 2:43.
Jack Miller added 14 off three 3s and Brevin Dahl chipped in 11 off three 3s.