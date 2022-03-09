DES MOINES — Quiet and contemplative.
Seniors Corbin Fuelling and Carson Lienau were steadfast while speaking with media after Tuesday’s Class 2A quarterfinal loss at Wells Fargo Arena. Each praised opponent Rock Valley while noting they’ll spend more time in the future recalling a state-qualifying win against Aplington-Parkersburg and the team’s 16-game win streak more than how Tuesday’s loss closed their season.
“Anything is possible. You can get here even if you start 3-5, under .500,” Lienau said. “I loved to see all the fans. It was basically, ‘Last one out in Jesup, turn off the light,’ even though it’s only (a) 12:15 (start). We had overwhelming support here.”
Fuelling was asked how the team jelled during its win streak that ended in reaching state.
“I think it’s a lot of trust we have in each other,” he said. “All of us have been playing together for so long. Even Jack — he’s a sophomore, but he’s been playing with us since he was in second grade. We just trust each other.”