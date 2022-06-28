Ray Gearhart went 3 for 5 with a run, walk and steal but the Huskies fell, 12-0 and 17-5, during a North Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader Monday at home. Jeanes also had two hits across the 11 innings played as the Huskies (4-19, 2-10) closed the league season.
NFV splits with Kee
The TigerHawks handed the Kee Hawks their first Upper Iowa Conference loss with a 4-3 win in the opener, but dropped the second game, 12-0, on Monday in West Union.
Levi Danker threw a complete-game four-hitter in the opener, allowing no earned runs and striking out three. He also hit a three-run home run in the third inning to help NFV (12-12, 9-8) take a 4-0 lead. Danker went 3 for 5 with a double and homer.
Lincoln Aeschliman garnered two hits.
Easton Valley 5, Starmont 2
The Stars (11-7) fell at home despite Garrison Houge going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Keegan McTaggart walked three times.