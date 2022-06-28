Oelwein scored four runs in the first inning of Monday’s opener during a North Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader against Jesup.
It scored just seven runs after that and fell, 9-6 and 11-1, at home. The Huskies (7-17, 2-9) got three hits and a run batted in across the twinbill from Aspen Wier, who also threw a complete game with six strikeouts in the opener.
Natalie Crandall (two runs, walk), Emma Smock (double, run) and Zoey Reisner each had two hits. Joslynn Melchert drove in two.
Klair Kite struck out five over 12 innings for the J-Hawks while Rylynn Delagardelle (five RBI) and Amanda Treptow (two RBI, two steals) both collected five hits.
Wapsie Valley 13, Clayton Ridge 0, 5 innings
Sydney Matthias and Ellie Neil each drove in three and the Warriors ended the run-rule win Monday in Guttenberg. Neil scored three times while Peyton Curley, Jaylin May and Hailey Wehling each scored twice.
Kee sweeps West Central
The host scored 26 runs in a pair of run-rule Upper Iowa Conference wins against the Blue Devils (5-18, 2-12) on Monday in Lansing.