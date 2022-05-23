It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Baseball
Ethan DeTemmerman, Oelwein: The sophomore stole three bases during a 9-1 win against Vinton-Shellsburg. He went 1 for 1 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Carter Jeanes, Oel: The junior threw a four-hit complete. Jeanes walked one and struck out eight; he also scored a run and stole a base.
Tucker Ladeburg, Wapsie Valley: The junior struck out nine over five innings during a 10-0, six-inning victory against Crestwood.
Austin Klink and Jacob Schoer, WV: The duo combined for five steals, two RBIs and went 4 for 7.
Golf
Boys
Brody Blaylock, WV: The senior shot an 84 to tie for 11th at the district round.
Girls
Emma Smock, Oel: The junior shot a 94 to tie for ninth at the district round.
Sumner-Fredericksburg: Led by medalist Chloe Bolte, the Cougars shot a 372 to win the regional and advance to state. Seniors Morgan Brandt shot a 92 and Katie Reno carded a 97.
Soccer
Boys
Kaleb White, North Fayette Valley: The junior scored a hat trick during a 5-0 opening-round playoff win against Belmont-Klemme.
Track and field
Boys
Gunner Meyer, Wapsie Valley: The senior claimed silver in the 110-meter high hurdles and helped the shuttle hurdle relay team place fourth at state.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The junior placed fourth in the shot put.
Brennan Sauser, Oel: The senior placed third in the 3,200-meter run.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The junior placed 10th in the 3.200.
Girls
Sarah Dean, NFV: The junior placed eighth in the discus.
Addison Popham, Starmont: The junior placed 12th in the shot put.
Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The sophomore placed ninth in the 800.
Sydnie Martin, Emma Jones, Peyton Curley, Brylee Bellis, WV: The 1,600 relay crew placed fourth.