Jesup avenged a prior loss this season with a 75-62 win to beat Denver in the Class 2A Substate 4 semifinal on Tuesday at Oelwein.
The J-Hawks (18-5) roared out to a 21-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back. A 19-point third quarter and 40-point second half helped Jesup keep the Cyclones (17-7) at bay.
Carson Lienau scored 34 points on 16-of-19 shooting from the field. He hit one 3-pointer and split a pair of free throws.
“Carson has had multiple 30-point games this year,” head coach Joe Smeins said. “He has just had another outstanding season. Our plan going into the game was to get Carson the ball and our guys did a great job of that.”
Carson Fuelling added 15 as the J-Hawks shot 30 for 48 (62.5 percent) from the field in besting a North Iowa Cedar League rival. Jesup faces another NICL rival, Aplington-Parkersburg. The Falcons (21-2) have beaten Jesup twice this season.
Saturday’s championship is at 7 p.m. at Waterloo East.