JESUP — One side, almost nothing seemed to work.
The other, almost everything did.
A simple concept, but what played out to finality during the Class 2A District 7 semifinal Tuesday as host Jesup bested Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli, 8-1.
The J-Hawks (19-6) scored seven runs in the opening two frames, S-F-T (13-10) mustered only three hits and a handful of 50-50 plays went the hosts’ way as the North Iowa Cedar League East foes faced off for advancement to Saturday’s district championship.
Two that impacted the scoreline in immediate ways were when both Cale Schissel and Brevin Dahl were called safe at home on plays at the plate. The scores turned the J-Hawks’ 3-0 advantage to 5-0 and were potential outs No. 1 and 3 of the inning.
“There were a couple calls we wish would have gone our way, but ultimately they didn’t,” Cougars head coach Brett Meyer said. “And that wasn’t responsible for all eight runs. A couple runs were off that, but we have to put up more than one run to make ourselves competitive.”
Jesup scored two more runs in the second for a 7-0 lead.
“If we can take chances, calculated chances … we want to make sure we put pressure on teams,” Jesup head coach Bruce Wall said. “We don’t want to make it easy on anyone; we force them to make a play. It was pretty close, but they had to make good plays to get us. Those are chances we’re going to take.”
Meyer’s team also played a bit tentative, he felt, defensively. Balls dropped in front of fielders for hits, a throw or two pulled fielders off bags, and there were the tags at home.
While he acknowledged all the miscues, both during the game and after, the second-year coach kept pointing to an offense that was 4 for 26 a few days after hitting .577 in the opening round.
“We knew what was coming,” Meyer said. “We just couldn’t square it up clear, or seemed not sure of what was coming some at-bats. It was not a good day hitting for us.”
Wall credited sophomore Jack Miller for that. Miller (7-1, 0-47 earned-run average) struck out 10 to offset a walk and a hit batter. He went five and gave way to a two-inning, two-strikeout relief appearance from Nate Cagley.
“Jack was on tonight, again,” Wall said. “He’s been good all year long. He’s just a kid that is focused on the task at hand. He stays focused on what needs to happen next if something might go wrong.”
Sumner sophomore Jaymison Howard (3-1) labored through 4 ⅔ innings, allowing nine hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out five and allowed four earned runs, watching his ERA rise from 0.93 to 2.02.
Tatum Nuss went 2 for 3 with a double and Klay Seehase singled him in. Howard picked up a hit.
Jaxon Willems walked, was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
The J-Hawks were 10 for 26 as they closed the season 3-1 against Sumner. Miller was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in and both Dahl and Schissel were 2 for 3.
“Did a great job at the plate against a kid that has stumped a lot of people,” Wall said of Jesup’s offense. “The Howard kid has done a good job against a lot of really good teams and our kids came out with a great approach.
“When we got strikes, we did a good job of swinging the bat at them. I’m happy with what they did offensively.”
The J-Hawks’ opponent was unknown as of Thursday’s press deadline. North Fayette Valley and New Hampton’s game was postponed in the top of the fourth because of severe weather, and was to resume at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Lincoln Aeschliman’s double drove home Blake Reichter to knot the contest at 1-all. Aeschliman is on second, Ben Mabb is on third and a courtesy runner is on first after Tate Germann walked to load the bases with two outs.