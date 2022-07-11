Here they go again.
One year after falling to Denver in the substate championship, Jesup (20-6) finds itself in the same spot — playing for a spot in the Class 2A state tournament.
The J-Hawks have their first matchup against Beckman Catholic, squaring off tonight at 7 p.m. at the Robert W. Plaster Athletic Complex on the campus of Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.
Jesup is on a seven-game win streak and captured the inaugural North Iowa Cedar League East division championship by a game. The Trailblazers (23-13) tied for first in the WaMaC East and come in with a three-game postseason win streak. Senior Logan Burchard (3-3, 3.35 earned-run average) has started 12 games, while classmate Nick Schmidt (5-5, 2.79) made seven starts and appeared in 13 games. Nate Offerman (7-3, 2.70) leads the team in wins, but most have come in relief — he as just four starts amongst his 13 appearances. Beckman has put 12 pitchers on the mound, with a 3.52 team ERA and 197 strikeouts. Schmidt has 60 of those.
Jesup’s pitching staff is roughly nine deep, with starters Nate Cagley (7-0, 1.37 ERA) and Jack Miller (7-1, 0.47 ERA) as the formative 1-2 punch. Miller has two saves, while Cole Bucknell (2-1, 2.37 ERA) has one.
Brody Clark-Hurlbert has 23 of the team’s 79 steals and 23 RBI, with Brevin Dahl at 19 steals. Dahl is second on the team in hits with 34 and has drawn 11 walks. Clark-Hurlbert has 32 hist and 13 walks. Bucknell has 13 walks and has been hit eight times and Cale Schissel has drawn 13 walks.
Cagley’s .477 average, 41 hits and 13 doubles lead Jesup in those categories. Miller has two triples and two home runs, along with 30 RBI and 14 walks.
Beckman’s speed is tantamount to its success; the Trailblazers have 138 thefts, with Luke Sigwarth at 26 and Luke Schieltz at 21 and five others at 10 or more. The team average is .357, with Schieltz at .500 (54 for 108) Owen Huehnergarth at .441 (52 for 118). Huehnergarth has 48 RBI, Nick Schmidt has 29 and Schieltz (28) and Sigwarth (27) are right behind.
Lane Kramer has drawn 21 of the team’s 127 walks.