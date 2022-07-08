Both are defending district champions. One is a returning state qualifier.
It’s cliché, but something must give.
Jesup hosts New Hampton at 7 p.m. for the 2A District 7 championship, and the right to play for a 2A state tournament berth next week.
The Chickasaws reached the 2021 2A state tournament last season after scoring seven runs against Roland-Story to claim a 9-8 victory. The 2022 iteration of New Hampton (18-14) brings back much of that team, with senior Drake Wemark leading the way with a 6-0 record and two saves on the mound and a .323 batting average with 32 hits, 13 steals and 14 runs batted in.
Kael Meyers has a .345 average with 30 hits and Braden McShane is hitting .319 with 29 hits. Gannon Shekleton has 32 RBI while McShane has 26 of the team’s 107 steals. Meyers has 14 and Wemark has 13.
Jesup (19-6) fell in the 2021 Substate championship to Denver after winning the District 8 title. Jack Miller (7-1, two saves) powered the J-Hawks in their last win, while Nate Cagley (6-0) provides another top of rotation arm.
Cagley also has 39 hits and 28 RBI while Brevin Dahl (33 runs, 30 hits) and Brody Clark-Hurlbert (30 hits, 23 RBI) have 30-plus hits. Miller has 28 hits and 28 RBI.
Cole Bucknell has 23 of Jesup’s 7 steals.
The schools haven’t played since June 3, 2021, when Jesup won, 5-3. New Hampton has a 4-2 series advantage.