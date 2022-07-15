League champion Jesup claimed top honors in the new North Iowa Cedar League East division while Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli earned the most unanimous first team selections and Wapsie Valley snagged the most overall selections when the all-conference team was recently announced.
Jesup went 10-2 in league play to grab the East division title, with Wapsie (9-3) in second. Senior third baseman/pitcher Nate Cagley was named division MVP; he was named first-team third baseman.
Cagley batted .472 with 42 hits, 28 runs batted in and 20 runs scored. He added 13 doubles and one home run, and stole three bases.
“Winning conference MVP was always one of my goals since I moved to Jesup,” Cagley said. “It was a great feeling to accomplish that goal and to see all my hard work pay off. Especially since my dad won conference MVP his senior year, it really made me want it this year and made winning it even more special.”
Cagley also went 7-0 with a 1.47 earned-run and 56 strikeouts.
Head coach Bruce Wall was named conference coach of the year.
Jesup also earned first-team honors at pitcher (Jack Miller, 7-2, two saves, 1.14 ERA, unanimous), catcher (Kile Bucknell, .250 , 14 RBI) and outfielder (Brody Clark-Hurlbert, .372, 23 RBI, 23 steals). The J-Hawks netted second team honors at first base (Carson Lienau, .311, 18 RBI, four steals) and outfielders Brevin Dahl (.351, 37 runs, 19 steals) and Parker McHone (.282). Cale Schissel (.308, 13 walks) was named honorable mention.
Wapsie Valley (9-2) had three first team selections, with two unanimous — second baseman Kane Schmitz (.299, 26 runs, 11 steals) and outfielder Jacob Schoer (.485, one homer, 37 runs, 24 steals) — and utility Tucker Ladeburg (.389, one homer, 30 RBI, 5-2, 52 strikeouts).
Warrior second teamers were pitcher Traeton Sauerbrei (4-1, 23 strikeouts), catcher Austin Klink (.321, one triple), shortstop Justus Kelley (.351, 13 steals), third baseman Blake Hesse (.305) and outfielder Manny Huebner (.382). Benton Hyde (.286) was honorable mention.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli was 7-5 and third in league standings, but earned three unanimous first team selections in pitcher Jaymison Howard (3-1, 2.02 ERA, 64 strikeouts), first baseman Klay Seehase (.286, 17 RBI) and utility Tatum Nuss (.395, eight doubles, 5-3, 1.89 ERA).
Trace Meyer (.353, 13 steals) was named a second-team second baseman while Caden Trainor (.282) was named to a utility spot. Kade Mitchell (13 runs, 11 steals) was named honorable mention.
Oelwein’s Ray Gearhart (.309, 25 hits, 20 steals, 0-3) was named second team utility while Caden Penhollow (.274, 11 RBI).